Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla from California amid pandemic shutdown orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Elon Musk threatens to leave California because of pandemic closure orders.

In fact, Musk is currently barred from bringing workers to Alameda County.

"Frankly, this is the last straw," Musk tweeted. “Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately. Whether we even retain Fremont's manufacturing activity will depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last remaining automaker in California. "

But Alameda County officials say they are working with Tesla on a plan to possibly reopen May 18.

"If Tesla closed the plant, it would be devastating for the city of Fremont," said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.

Tech experts say the move would also be a poor financial decision for Tesla.

"I hope that doesn't happen because Silicon Valley needs Tesla," said Fred Barez, a professor of mechanical engineering in the state of San José.