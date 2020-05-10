Elon Musk claims he will file suit against Alamada County California for social distancing rules: claims he is moving Tesla to Nevada

Elon Musk is not happy with some of the closing orders in California. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, is filing a lawsuit against the Alameda County government in California over its restrictions.

Elon Musk, who is apparently unhappy with the restrictions extended until June 1, threatens to move his company to Nevada if they do not comply with his order. On Twitter, Musk heavily criticized social distancing rules on how they have impacted businesses across California.

Musk wrote on his Twitter account: "Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately." Musk didn't contain any of his thoughts, either.

He referred to the "Provisional Health Officer,quot; as "ignorant,quot; and "unelected,quot;, adding that the anonymous bureaucrat was acting in opposition to the state and federal governments. In addition, Elon said that many of the rules enacted were against "common sense."

Tesla Goes Offensive To Reopen Fremont Factory With Lawsuit And Public Relations Boost https://t.co/Lbg7HtYACG – Elon Musk news (@ElonMuskNewsOrg) May 10, 2020

The Tesla CEO said it was the "straw that broke the glass," and he was going to pack Tesla and its headquarters and move everything to Texas and Nevada. The automaker said Tesla was one of the last automakers in the state.

As previously reported, Tesla closed the doors of its factory on March 23 once the coronavirus pandemic really started to have its ugly head in the United States. Musk, until now, has been very critical of orders to stay home.

Previously, Musk issued a statement that showed much more patience, claiming that he and his company would start manufacturing once again according to governments. Either way, this has been a busy month for the founder of Tesla.

On May 8, 2020, Elon appeared on Joe Rogan's experience Podcast once again to clarify your son's name with Montreal artist Grimes. Elon and Grimes controversially claimed that their baby's name was X Æ A-12.

During his appearance on the world's most successful podcast, Elon explained that his contribution to the name was "A-12," inspired by his all-time favorite Boeing aircraft.



