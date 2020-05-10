Duet of Beauty and the Beast by Jennifer Hudson and John Legend

We are always so sure that Jennifer Hudson and John Legend I just nailed this Disney duet.

On Sunday, familiar celebrity faces appeared on our small screens to perform as part of The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, broadcast in honor of Mother's Day. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show brought beloved Disney songs to life in homes around the world as the stars performed from the comfort of their own. On the star-studded act list were two musical superstars, Hudson and Legend, who joined vocal forces for "Beauty and the Beast."

As expected, their joint performance was pure magic. Hudson sang from home, while Legend sang and played the piano from home, with scenes from the movie played on top of the piano. It was probably released later, but would anyone be surprised if John Legend has the ability to project movies on his piano?