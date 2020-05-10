Dramatic video shows an off-duty CHP officer rescue hiker caught in the whirlwind Sierra Foothills – Up News Info San Francisco

FRESNO (CNN) – A quick-thinking off-duty officer helped save a 24-year-old hiker who was caught in a whirlpool on Saturday.

The hiker reportedly miscalculated the speed of the water while trying to cross Angel Falls in California, police said, and he was caught in the cold spring water that flowed 50 to 80 feet per second.

Off-duty California Highway Patrol officer Brent Donley, who is trained in search and rescue, was also hiking in the area near Bass Lake in Madera County.

%MINIFYHTMLf33c51364465b79ec7b824b23f42c55316%

Donley used a strap from his backpack and tied it around a branch so the walker could grab it, police said. He threw the branch at the man and then spoke it through the rescue, according to a video posted by the California Highway Patrol in Fresno.

With the help of a group of other hikers, Donley brought the unnamed man to safety. He provided first aid until search and rescue officers arrived.

"This … call could have ended very badly if it hadn't been for your help," wrote the Madera County Sheriff's Office, which urged visitors not to cross rapid waters.

Angel Falls is one of the top attractions for hikers along the Willow Creek Trail, one of the most challenging trails, according to the USDA Forest Service. The trail is almost 3 miles long and has a moderate to steep climb. According to a local Bass Lake travel site, the Willow Creek trail is dangerous due to slippery rocks along the way.

© Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.