Dr. Fauci is being quarantined for possible exposure to the coronavirus – BGR

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has become a familiar and comforting presence for Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic has dragged on for weeks.

Fauci, who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is preparing to quarantine after possibly exposing himself to a White House member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The health expert who became the public face of the United States' response to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is preparing to begin what he describes as a modified "quarantine,quot; after coming into contact. with the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLeb79a48b5754f7f526df190058a15afa15%

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in addition to being a member of the White House coronavirus task force, is doing so after telling her CNN who has made "low risk,quot; contact with an unnamed White House member who tested positive for the virus. What makes this news puzzling is that two additional heads of federal health agencies play a role in the response to the coronavirus: Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Dr. Stephen Hahn, the US Food Commissioner. USA and Drug Administration – now they are doing the same.

All three say they are beginning a self-quarantine after exposure to an unidentified White House staff member. And while it's unclear if they are all referring to the same person, it was revealed on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, a frequent presence at White House coronavirus task force meetings, has given positive for the COVID-19 virus.

%MINIFYHTMLeb79a48b5754f7f526df190058a15afa16%

Fauci's revelation is notable because he is describing his quarantine as "modified,quot; and not as a full quarantine, due to his belief that he was not too close to the infected member during the time this member would have been positive for the virus. As part of the steps he's taking, Fauci plans to stay home and work remotely for 14 days, but he told reporters that he can venture to his office at the NIH in a way that won't get him in touch with anyone else. She also undergoes daily tests to detect the coronavirus (she was already tested this weekend and was negative).

Lamar Alexander, a Republican senator from Tennessee, has confirmed that Fauci, Redfield and Hahn are scheduled to testify at a coronavirus hearing this week. From now on, Fauci will be there in person, but will wear a mask (the other two chiefs of health will testify remotely by video).

CNN He notes that the White House sent an email to employees on Friday, the same day Miller's diagnosis was confirmed, titled "Strong Precautions We Are Taking." The note underscores the importance of teleworking, but says nothing about wearing masks.

Image Source: Alex Brandon / AP / Shutterstock