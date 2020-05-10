Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Up News Info News that he will go into "modified quarantine,quot; after exposure to a White House staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. Fauci says he is "low risk,quot; based on the type of exposure he had to the staff member and is quarantined as a precaution.

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, will stay home, work remotely via teleconference, and wear a mask continuously for 14 days. Fauci said that he can go to his NIH office during this time, but that he will be the only person there.

Fauci also said that if he is asked to go to the White House or appear at a congressional hearing, he will, but he wears a mask and social distance. Fauci is currently scheduled to appear before a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.

Fauci tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.

Several White House employees and members of the Secret Service have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week. Among those who tested positive was a US Military Aide USA assigned to the White House as a valet to President Trump. Both Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been retested for the coronavirus after news of the valet's positive result.

A senior White House official told Up News Info News that Pence is taking no new precautions and will not isolate himself in any way.

Authorities said White House chief adviser Stephen Miller, whose wife, Katie Miller, tested positive on Friday, will have limited movements and will have no exposure to senior members of the administration, such as Trump or Pence. Officials also told Up News Info News that the number of White House personnel to be allowed near the president and vice president will be limited in the future.

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will also be teleworking for the next two weeks after a "low risk,quot; exposure. Like Fauci, Redfield will appear at the White House if his presence is requested, but he will follow CDC guidelines in controlling his temperature, covering his face, and distancing himself socially.

Dr. Stephen Hahn, Director of the Food and Drug Administration, will also be quarantined for two weeks "as a precaution,quot; after exposure to a White House member who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the President of the Senate Health Committee. Lamar Alexander. Both Hahn and Redfield are scheduled to appear in the same hearing as Fauci on Tuesday, but Alexander has asked them to participate by video conference. Fauci is still expected to appear in person.

– Major Garrett contributed reporting.