Dr. Anthony Fauci will begin a & # 39; modified quarantine & # 39;

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and part of the White House coronavirus task force, will begin a "modified quarantine,quot; after a White House member he did A positive "low risk,quot; contact for the coronavirus, Fauci told CNN on Saturday.

Fauci said he was tested for the virus on Friday and his test was negative. However, it will still take a daily test to detect the virus.

Fauci said his "modified quarantine,quot; will consist of him staying home as much as possible and working remotely for the next 14 days. He also said that he will wear a mask continuously and that he could go to his office at the National Institutes of Health only if he is there alone.

The "modified quarantine,quot; that Fauci is doing is different from the quarantines in which other members of the White House task force will participate. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn will undergo a full quarantine, while the Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, will quarantine for two weeks, according to CNN.