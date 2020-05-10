Dr. Anthony Fauci enters "Modified Quarantine" – Up News Info

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the undisputed protagonist of White House press releases COVID-19, goes into "modified quarantine" after making "low risk" contact with a member from the White House. who tested positive for the new coronavirus. The member of the White House coronavirus task force shared the news on Saturday with various news organizations, including CNN, ABC News and CBS News.

%MINIFYHTML757ad1018e3f12abe30f82993912662117%

Additionally, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, will be quarantined for two weeks after coming into contact with an infected House employee. Blanca, Katie Miller.

Fauci's "modified quarantine" involves him staying at home, working remotely and wearing a mask continuously for 14 days. He will also be tested every day; Her test on Friday was negative, she told news networks. If called to the White House or the Capitol, Fauci plans to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Fauci is expected to testify at a Senate hearing on the coronavirus next week. Redfield and Hahn will testify via video conference.

%MINIFYHTML757ad1018e3f12abe30f82993912662118%

Fauci has become a household name as the face of the White House coronavirus task force that has been a fixture on television with his daily interviews and was portrayed by Brad Pitt in Saturday night live.