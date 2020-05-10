Disney Family Singalong Volume II returns on Mother's Day with Shakira, Katy Perry, Josh Gad, Christina Aguilera and more

The highly popular Disney Family Singalong returns with its second volume on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. After its first hit, the show will air on ABC from 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT and features a host of celebrities who will delight audiences with their covers of classic Disney songs. Some of the celebrities slated to appear include John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Tituss Burgess and more. The show will be followed by a special Disney-themed American idol. Ryan Seacrest will present the show that will feature the singers performing from home.

ABC released a complete list of songs to be performed along with the singers. The show will feature the following artists performing these classic Disney songs.

"A whole new world,quot; – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There,quot; – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Baby Mine,quot; – Katy Perry

"Beauty and the Beast,quot; – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

"Hakuna Matata,quot; – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World,quot; – Halsey

"Poor unfortunate souls,quot; – Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me,quot; – Miguel feat. Cristina Aguilera

"Step in Time,quot; and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,quot; – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

"Try everything,quot; – Shakira

"When I grow up,quot; – Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart,quot; – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland

"Your mother and mine,quot; – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

"Zero to Hero,quot; – Keke Palmer feat. "Dancing with the Stars,quot; Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

You can see a video preview of both Disney family singalong and American idol with the Disney theme below.

Tonight on ABC Columbia Disney Family Sing Along!

First Disney family singalong It was a great success and with the Coronavirus pandemic that kept many people at home and in social isolation, everyone turned to television for entertainment. Disney Family Singalongs are a great way for the whole family to have fun.

