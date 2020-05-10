Diplo confirms that she welcomed her first child with model Jevon King

Diplo has confirmed that she welcomed her first child with the former contestant of the Miss Universe pageant Jevon king.

The 30-year-old model had shared on social media in October 2019 that she was expecting her first child along with a photo of her growing baby bump.

"Something about feeling yourself growing inside of me makes me feel so complete. I already love you so much. I can't wait to hug you, smell you and be loved unconditionally," she shared on Instagram at the time. "Usually I show up for my birthday, but this year is a different kind of presentation, we celebrate you!"

On March 20, 2020, Jevon announced the arrival of her baby. He passed on social media. "So in love," she wrote in another photo.

Now, on Mother's Day, the DJ confirmed on Instagram that he welcomed his first child with Jevon earlier this year. In addition to sharing a photo of your ex Kathryn Lockhart and his mother Barbara Jean Cox"He also shared a photo of Jevon with his son Pace."