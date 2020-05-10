Detroit man finds man overdose and close to death – broadcasts it live to his fans!

A Detroit man is going viral this morning, by Livestreaming what many call a man's "death,quot;.

HERE'S THE VIDEO: THE WARNING MAY BE DISTURBING

In the video, the Detroit native can be seen walking toward a man lying on the side of the road. The man appears to have overdosed on some type of narcotic.

The passerby took out his camera and began to brag to his followers: how he "found,quot; a corpse. But at some point, the "corpse,quot; began to move.

The cameraman then changed his discussion and told his friend to call 9-1-1.

It is not clear if the friend asked for help. It is also unclear whether the apparent overdose killed the unconscious man.

But what is clear is that the cameraman is a viral star of the Internet. Her video has now been viewed more than 10 million times. And dozens of memes have been created from it.

