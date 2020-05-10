Desperate for Wi-Fi, many have nowhere to go but a parking lot.

By Cecilia Kang, The New York Times

When the sun went down on a recent afternoon in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, author Beth Revis drove her green SUV into the parking lot of a closed elementary school and connected to the building's free Wi-Fi connection. Then, for the third time since the coronavirus pandemic had gripped her, she taught a two-hour writing class from the driver's seat.

Revis, 38, held a flashlight to his face with one hand. In the other, he was holding a selfie stick with his smartphone connected, looking at the device to talk to his students.

Connecting to the Internet in his area, about 70 miles west of Charlotte, had always been a headache, Revis said. "But during the pandemic," he said, "it has gone from being a mild inconvenience to almost impossible."

For Revis and many others across the country, parking lots have been a digital lifeline during the pandemic. Instead of spending hours in restaurants, libraries, and coffee shops, people who don't have fast Internet access in their homes sit in lots near schools, libraries, and stores that keep their signs on.

In Ohio, Jon Husted, the lieutenant governor, has directed people to connect to hundreds of nonprofits, libraries, and schools across the state. School leaders in Philadelphia and Sacramento, California have encouraged families to use free hotspots in library and school parking lots, and more than 100 people connected to Wi-Fi at one of the Omaha, Nebraska, libraries ago three days.

Near Topeka, Kansas, a steady stream of cars is now arriving outside the public library, while other cars are clustered near connected bookcases parked in lots near a women's correctional facility and mobile home park.

"I hope there is a lesson learned from this," said Gina Millsap, executive director of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. "Broadband is like water and electricity now, and it's still treated as a luxury."

The reliance on Wi-Fi in parking lots shows just how far people are going to combat the country's digital divide, one of the most stubborn problems in technology, and one that the coronavirus has exacerbated.

According to the Pew Research Center, one in four Americans does not have high-speed Internet access at home, either because it is too expensive or because the home is in a rural area with limited service. Some use their smartphone data plans to access high-speed Internet, but those plans are often insufficient to handle work from home and distance learning. This makes it more difficult for many people to work from home during the health crisis and for their children to continue their school work outside the classroom.

In recent weeks, numerous federal lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, have pushed for legislation to make the service more affordable, especially for families with school-age children. But such legislative pressures have happened in the past without crossing the finish line.

"What is disappointing is that we have done nothing for years to address the problem," said Mignon Clyburn, a former commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission who has long lobbied for more funds for rural broadband and family subsidies low income. "Now we are in a crisis and we are doing triage."

On the maps of the federal internet service, Louis Derry appears to have broadband access, because few people in his upstate area of ​​New York have high speeds, defined by the government as 25 megabits per second. But at his home, 7 miles from Cornell University, his provider only has a much slower speed: 5 megabits per second. It is not enough to meet the needs of your family.

The family takes turns going to Brookton’s Market, a small country store with a gravel driveway, to park and connect to the Internet for free. Derry's daughter Ellie, a freshman at Colorado College, goes almost daily to her Zoom class sessions and to downloading large files that she can take home and work offline. Other cars are almost always parked nearby, drivers type their laptops and use free Wi-Fi. Often they keep an empty space between them, to follow the patterns of social distancing.

In more urban areas, the problems are due to affordability. Mary Anne Mendoza, 26, a doctoral student at the University of California, Irvine, shares the least expensive internet service available with her mother and sister in their two-room apartment near the university. When her mother, an MBA candidate, is on a video conference call, and her sister is online for an undergraduate class, Wi-Fi at home slows down.

As a result, Mendoza, who also teaches political science at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, has been driving to the parking lot of a nearby Starbucks to connect.

"In my car, I get the privacy I need and the quality of service is better," he said.

Anna Haskins, a sociology professor at Cornell, said she feared that relying on parking lots would be inappropriate for her students, who are taking classes remotely. A student in St. Louis cut off all electronic communication for two weeks until he was able to find a public Wi-Fi hotspot. Another, in rural Oklahoma, drives several miles a day to the Wi-Fi spot in the nearest parking lot to do tests and tasks from her car.

"Getting out of the house and testing in a car shows how difficult this transition is for some," Haskins said. "It is difficult to evaluate people fairly. Is your score on an exam low because they did not study or because they did not have the best situation to take the exam?"

In Philadelphia, the high cost of broadband has left approximately 17% of residents without internet at home, according to the Movement Alliance Project, a consumer advocacy group. The city's school district was slated to begin formal online classes on Monday, and educators fear that many low-income students will be left behind. The district distributed 80,000 Chromebooks to its 130,000 students, but is concerned that residents do not have access to broadband to participate in classes and make the most of their new devices.

The school district has noted the free and reduced-price services offered by providers like Comcast, but some parents have complained about long waits to get the service. Authorities have also pointed families to free parking spots around the city as a last resort for students, said Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for the school district.

The idea of ​​using a study parking lot has hurt many residents.

"In a city like Philadelphia, you can't expect people to socially walk away in a parking lot," said Devren Washington, senior director of policy at the Movement Alliance Project. "You can't expect some students to be sitting in a parking lot doing their school work while others are in a much better position at home."