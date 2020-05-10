Dennis McKinley teases that Porsha Williams may be pregnant amid divided rumors

Dennis McKinley went out of his way to make sure the women in his life had a wonderful Mother's Day. In the process, he teased that Porsha Williams could be pregnant again.

Dennis shared a photo of Porsha's pregnant body along with a caption that said: ‘This picture makes me cry! From my point of view; just wow…. #maternity … the bond between mother and child simply cannot be explained! What a blessing @ porsha4real Today is your day #MothersDay.

A follower asked if it was an old photo to which Dennis replied that it was a good question.

Later in the day, he shared that Porsha’s Real Housewives of Atlanta parted ways with Porsha’s Have A Baby being broadcast on Bravo.

In his legend, it sparked even more pregnancy rumors.

& # 39; Oh! #PorshasHavingABaby on @bravotv right now! #MothersDay #PorshasHavingABaby Part 2 #comingsoon ".

Fans in the comment section immediately noticed the cheeky hashtag.

‘I saw that part 2 very soon! 😂😂😂 this is how the rumors begin. Happy day to you for going 1/2 in PJ, "wrote one.

‘Are you really 🥰🥰🥰 idk why am I so excited! Lol 'wrote another.

"We can get the wedding episode first, please and thank you," demanded a commentator.

This comes after rumors that the couple broke up during the quarantine.

Vlogger Tasha K alleged that Porsha wants to marry Dennis without a prenuptial agreement. McKinley allegedly learned his lesson from the moment he cheated on Williams and she kicked him out of his house.

Tasha's proof consisted of the fact that Porsha took most of the photos of her and the owner of the Hot Dog Factory and stopped posting it in her story.

He also added that Porsha knew she was going to spill tea and that she is pretending to be with Dennis to have a story for the next season of RHOA.

Do you think Dennis and Porsha are in this for the long haul? Are you pregnant again?



