Demi Moore pays tribute to little Richard by posting a rare photo of him officiating his wedding to Bruce Willis

Rock and roll pioneer Little Richard passed away Saturday morning at age 87 after a long battle with bone cancer. And, to honor her memory, Demi Moore shared a photo of the singer who officiated her wedding to Bruce Willis in 1987.

"Remembering #LittleRichard today … Bruce and I were fortunate and honored that he officiated our wedding in 1987, grateful for the memories," Moore wrote in the caption he posted on Twitter and Instagram. "Rest easy ❤️"

Dick Alen, Little Richard's agent for 40 years, confirmed that the Good Golly Miss Molly The singer died Saturday morning in Nashville. In a statement to People In the magazine, Alen said Little Richard had been fighting cancer for "a long time, many years," and that the last time he spoke to the singer was about two or three weeks ago.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, in 1932, Little Richard signed his first record deal with RCA in 1951. He rose to fame in the late 1950s for his incredible music and talent on the piano, along with his personality. of genre. and flamboyant personality.

In the black-and-white photo Moore posted, she and Willis pose for the first time as husband and wife when Little Richard was behind them and the rest of their wedding party celebrated around the couple.

Despite the divorce 20 years ago, Moore and Willis have been practicing social distancing together at the family home in Hailey, Idaho, along with their three daughters: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, of 26.

Scout and Tallulah's boyfriends and other family friends are also isolating themselves on the property during the pandemic. And Willis' wife Emma and their two daughters, Evelyn, 6, and Mabel, 8, recently joined the group to celebrate Evelyn's birthday.

A source says Moore and Emma Willis are "very close,quot; and that quarantining them together makes perfect sense to their family. Bruce Willis' ex-wife and current wife have vacationed together many times in the past, and the two women "get along very well," the source says.

"It really is a happy family," added the source.

As for the Little Richard family, he is survived by his son Danny Jones Penniman.



