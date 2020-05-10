Demi Lovato shares video of her kissing boyfriend, Max Ehrich, says she is "really happy,quot;

Demi Lovato enjoys life in quarantine with her boyfriend, Max Ehrich. the I'm sorry, I'm not sorry The singer recently posted a moment from the new video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Caught with u which showed her and Ehrich kissing under the projection of a star-filled sky. And he also shared an extended clip that showed the happy couple kissing as they danced on the new song.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now," Lovato wrote about being a part of the music video. "Like really REALLY happy if you can't say … 🥰🥰🥰 #stuckwithu."

Ehrich also posted the clip on his Instagram account, and in the caption he wrote "All My Heart,quot; along with an exploding heart emoji.

Bieber and Grande's new video features video clips of people at home during quarantine practicing social estrangement, and includes a group of celebrities. In addition to Lovato and Ehrich, the video also featured Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Chance the Rapper, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The video was released earlier this week, and on Friday Lovato posted on her Instagram story about her cameo. He also tagged Ehrich in the post along with a series of heart emojis.

"This video was too cute. Beautifully written and incredibly sung. Congratulations fam @arianagrande @justinbieber @scooterbraun @sb_projects, "Lovato wrote in another post about her story.

According to People magazine, Lovato and Ehrich began dating in March and have self-isolated together since the shutdown began. Ehrich is an actor who has appeared on shows like The Young and the Restless, and already received approval from some of Lovato's friends.

Sam Smith: Lovato's recent duo partnering for the track I'm ready – He said they met Ehrich recently and gave their seal of approval. Smith told Andy Cohen during an appearance on his SiriusXM radio show that Lovato and Ehrich "seem so sweet,quot; and Lovato seems "happy,quot; right now, which is the most important thing.

Ad

Demi Lovato's appearance with Max Ehrich in the Caught With U The video was the first time they had publicly confirmed their relationship. However, in late March, Lovato accidentally appeared in one of Ehrich's Instagram Live sessions while playing the piano for fans.



Post views:

0 0