Deadpool 2 producers fined $ 300,000 for specialist Joi Harris' death

Hot New Hip Hop reported today that the producers of the movie Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2, They were fined approximately $ 289,562 for the death of one of their specialist employees. The woman reportedly died as a result of the breached security measures. She passed away in 2017.

Joi Harris died three years ago in Vancouver, British Columbia, while filming a motorcycle scene in which she reportedly crashed into a window. The deadline reported earlier this year that the studio had been preparing for the trick for days.

An internal studio executive claims they practiced the same sequence more than five times before they finally filmed the scene. They claim to have rehearsed the same part five times before the cameras were finally turned on.

According to the story, Joi Harris lost control of his motorcycle when taking a sharp turn. He crashed into a glass window and was not wearing any protective gear when the incident occurred.

Canada's agency WorkSafeBC found the film producer responsible for five different violations of the policies in the Occupational Safety and Health Regulations and the Workers' Compensation Act. In its report, the agency stated that the "administrative fine,quot; was to motivate the employer to comply with the rules for the good of its workers.

Deadpool 2 it was the last film of Harris' career as a specialist. It is not uncommon for people to get hurt while filming a movie. Perhaps the most famous example of tragedy on set was the death of Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

Brandon was accidentally shot and killed while filming the 1994 cult classic, The Raven. The gun used on set reportedly had the remains of a cartridge in the barrel, and when the actor fired the gun at Brandon, he flew out of the barrel and killed him.

Brandon's death led to what has been described as a curse on the Bruce Lee family. Bruce Lee also died in mysterious circumstances that many on the Internet have speculated were facilitated by mysterious forces, perhaps even government powers.



