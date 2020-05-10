Deadly collision closes multiple lanes on Highway 10 in Baldwin Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – One child died and six others were injured after a vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Baldwin Park on Sunday, according to authorities.

Firefighters say six vehicles were involved in the collision on the eastbound lanes on Francisquito Avenue.

Courtesy: Up News Info

The accident happened around 1:40 p.m.

Only the carpool lane remained open at the last checkpoint.

It is not clear what caused the accident.

An investigation is ongoing.

