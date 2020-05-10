Deadly collision closes multiple lanes on Highway 10 in Baldwin Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – One child died and six others were injured after a vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Baldwin Park on Sunday, according to authorities.
Firefighters say six vehicles were involved in the collision on the eastbound lanes on Francisquito Avenue.
The accident happened around 1:40 p.m.
Only the carpool lane remained open at the last checkpoint.
It is not clear what caused the accident.
An investigation is ongoing.
