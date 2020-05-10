Cynthia Bailey is heartbroken after the loss of a loved one

Cynthia Bailey shared the saddest message on her social media account. She is mourning the loss of a loved one, as you will see in the post she shared below.

'Disconsolate. This really hurts. @andreharrell was one of those people who always made everyone feel better about themselves. just being in his presence made you feel like someone, like special. his energy was simply magical and everyone he touched was blessed. It was always nothing more than fun moments with Dre. I'm really going to miss this man. sending my sincere condolences to his family🙏🏽

#rip #andreharrell ", Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘He had great energy. I remember when we saw him in New York that time. It was very nice, "and another follower posted this:" Oh my gosh! May his soul rest in peace ✌🏽- Before seeing your writing, I knew it was him. He was a good guy, I don't know him personally, but he was always smiling and helping people. What a loss.

Another follower said: ‘He had great energy. I remember when we saw him in New York that time. It was very kind, "and someone else posted this message:" It is very sad … to hear this news about Andre so that he may rest in peace forever. "

A commenter said, "Prayers for you too …" Praying for his family and friends … "and a follower said," Sorry for your loss and loss to the Hip Hop community. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘You look like teens in that photo. You look a lot like your daughter Cynthia! "And another person wrote," I definitely represented New York City to the fullest. Rest in peace Andre Harrell. "

In other news, Cynthia learned a lot during these difficult times. She has spent her days at home, along with Mike Hill, and has also been exercising a lot.

Ad

But, like most of us, she began to learn the importance of being thankful for the smallest things.



Post views:

0 0