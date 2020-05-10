Create your own digital comics, whether you can draw or not – Up News Info

By J.D. Biersdorfer, The New York Times

Do you have a story to tell but don't want to tell it like a traditional book? Try to do it like a digital comic and ignore anyone who thinks visual narratives are a minor art form or a basic fodder for Hollywood action movies. The tradition of storytelling through sequential art has a long and noble history, used in ancient rock paintings, Roman sculptures, tapestries, and woodblock prints.

Even if you can't draw or paint, you can build a comic. Some educators have found the medium a good way to attract children to creative writing. Thanks to a variety of applications, you can make your digital comics on a smartphone, a tablet, a computer or even on a simple old paper. Here is a guide.

Study art

Before diving in, decide what kind of comic you want to make: A single scene like a cartoon from The New Yorker? A "Peanuts,quot; comic strip consisting of two or more panels? A comic with a heroic protagonist like the Black Panther? Or maybe a manga adventure or a long graphic memory like "Fun Home,quot; by Alison Bechdel?

If you're not sure how to get started, the web is full of free tips, including a short guide from author Neil Gaiman. If your local bookstore is closed or you can't order online, digital versions of instructional books can be purchased such as "Making Comics,quot; by Lynda Barry and "Make Comics Like the Pros,quot; by Greg Pak and Fred Van Lente. discharged without leaving the house.

Reading comics can also be inspiring. The Comixology digital store or a comic book store that takes online orders can help you generate your own ideas.

Can't you draw? No problem

After deciding what type of comic you want to make, choose the right software for your project. If you're not an artist and want something easy to learn, consider an app like Canva, Pixton, and Storyboard That. These programs allow you to drag and drop characters, backgrounds, and speech bubbles onto a digital canvas; all three are web-based and run on a computer or mobile device. (Another option, the free Make Beliefs Comix site, even encourages students to create their own visual pandemic diaries.)

Although you start with common objects on the screen, you can customize the characters and their actions, and then add your own dialogue. You must create a user account to store and save your creations. Beyond the limited versions and free trials, Canva, Pixton and Storyboard. Each costs $ 10 to $ 13 a month to have full access to the comic creation content.

For parents and educators looking to keep youth busy, the non-profit site Common Sense has a comic book tool guide that also reviews app privacy practices.

Make comics with photos

If you can't draw but can take photos, you can create comics from the photos found on your smartphone. It's a great way to turn your family pet into a superhero, relive a vacation, or spice up a presentation.

ComicBook for iOS and Comic Strip Pro for Android (both $ 3) are two of the many apps in this category. They both work the same way: Start by selecting a frame or page layout for your comic. Next, import images from your phone's camera roll as illustrations for the panels.

After organizing the photos, apply filters to the images so they look like panels on a printed comic. The apps include elements like customizable speech bubbles you can drag to images and graphic-type digital stickers (BAM !, POW! And such) to add some classic comic book accents to the page. When you're done, just export or email your comic to share.

Draw your own comics

When it comes to making your own comic book, having artistic talent gives you a much wider range of expressions and apps specifically designed for making comics from pencil sketches to distribution. MediBang Paint, a comic painting and digital painting program that runs on computers and mobile devices, is an application for artists.

Artists using iPads have plenty to work with in Comic Draw, a full-featured digital studio that includes drawing tools, page templates, a script editor, and perspective guides. The app costs $ 10, but offers a 14-day free trial.

General illustration and drawing apps like Procreate can also make illustrations for comics. But for parents concerned that their children are watching too many screens all day, there is a more analog approach. Just look for a site (like Printable Paper) that offers downloadable and printable comic book templates so young creators can make their worlds with a pen and pencil. You can always scan or photograph the artwork later for digital saving and sharing.