COVID-19 deaths in Colorado affected 971 with 397 critical care ventilators in use

Tests have confirmed 19,703 cases of new coronaviruses in Colorado and 971 deaths, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to the agency, which publishes new data daily on a daily basis, tests have been carried out to detect COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, of 104,077 people.

%MINIFYHTML2fddbfe7ce5182c9b43846ebe78a98ae16%

The actual number of COVID-19 cases in the state is estimated to be several times greater than the number confirmed by laboratory tests.

Until now, Colorado's medical facilities have not been overwhelmed by patients. On Sunday, some 573 people were hospitalized and 49 were discharged or transferred to lower levels of care in the past 24 hours. Critical care ventilators in use numbered 397 with 675 ventilators available.

The state is tracking 190 outbreaks in nursing homes, factories, prisons, and other group settings.