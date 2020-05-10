COVID-19 deaths in Colorado affected 971 with 397 critical care ventilators in use

COVID-19 deaths in Colorado affected 971 with 397 critical care ventilators in use

Tests have confirmed 19,703 cases of new coronaviruses in Colorado and 971 deaths, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to the agency, which publishes new data daily on a daily basis, tests have been carried out to detect COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, of 104,077 people.

