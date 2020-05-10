Coronavirus Q,amp;A with Colorado Governor Jared Polis

%MINIFYHTML3794eca3309b1c3ddf4dedd097fdfa9116%%MINIFYHTML3794eca3309b1c3ddf4dedd097fdfa9117%

In the time since April 2, when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis last sat down for an interview with Up News Info, at least 961 people died from the new coronavirus and 18,801 people tested positive, according to the state. . Polis also lifted the state order to stay home in an effort to start reopening the economy.

Remember that Polis was reluctant to issue that order to stay home first, compared to metropolitan area mayors and state lawmakers who had been asking for that step for days before Polis took it. It was also much quicker to reopen, though only partially, the state's economy than its Democrats in other states.

Now he says he thinks the Colorado coronavirus spike may have passed. Last month, state experts predicted that the peak would drop as soon as May 8 and as late as September.

The following conversation took place on May 7 and has been edited for brevity and clarity.

This week, two months ago, you announced the first known cases of coronavirus in Colorado. What do you think the state has done well and what do you wish the state had done differently?

Well, I think we acted early enough to avoid massive casualties like those that occurred in New York, to prevent our hospital system from being overwhelmed, and we were able to meet the medical needs of infected people and stop the exponential curve in cases. At the same time, from the beginning we brought together our economic recovery team, chaired by Federico Peña, a bipartisan team representing different sectors of our economy, who have really been a great help in helping us to make sure that we can recover economically from the after effects. of this public health crisis, which will probably accompany us for weeks and months.

I always wish I had tomorrow's information today, and next week's information this week, but that won't be the world we live in.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, director of the state health department, said April 6: "We are confident that our peak has not yet reached." Do you feel confident about that, right now?

If you ask if we think there is a higher peak ahead, I don't think anyone knows. This will certainly be with us for many months to come. It really depends on the responsible decisions people in Colorado make, being able to try to stay six feet away from others, limiting their social contacts, wearing masks when they are in public. If the people of Colorado can do those things in the long run, the peak is behind us. If Colorado residents run out of patience and risky behavior, the peak may also be ahead.

Do you think there are more deaths in front of or behind us?

I don't think anyone knows at this time. I can tell you that if the people of Colorado manage to distance themselves socially, wear masks when they go out for the next few months, it is certainly possible that the peak has been left behind. If people relax and stop being vigilant, the peak could still be far ahead.

What metrics will you see that would trigger a decision to reimplement measures like "stay home,quot; if things don't work well during the reopening?

The job with increasing evidence … is to jump over infection outbreaks at the site level, before they spread to the community level. I think Coloradoians should expect to see closures of specific sites. They can be workplaces or factories where transmission occurs, close early, isolate employees, prevent them from becoming the entire community. If it extends to the entire community, there may well be community-wide restrictions in some places, and we plan to act bravely and work with county health departments to try to prevent any kind of state crisis.

One area with a big outbreak is the JBS meat packing plant in Greeley. There appears to be no program to guarantee testing for all of its workers. Why is this facility open? Seven people have died.

Well, they closed for 14 days, which will be similar to the protocol around other outbreaks. We wish they had facilitated testing through the company, but we arranged free tests for anyone with symptoms, no symptoms, less than a mile from (JBS), and more than 1,000 people came and were screened.

But generally speaking, what a site-specific crash would look like would mean something like a 14-day shutdown and trial.

Do you think it is safe for JBS to be open now?

Well, I'd rather see everyone evaluated, but I'm glad we've tested over 1,000. That's probably about a third to a quarter of its workforce that have been tested, approximately. We also tested family members and others who might not work there, but over 1,000 people were tested, and anyone who showed up was actually able to get a free trial.

We are also seeing outbreaks in correctional facilities. The Denver jail has dozens of people with the virus. There are hundreds of people who have him in Sterling Prison. Why haven't more people been released from prison?

This is happening across the country. It is not so much that the virus spreads more in a particular type of institution, but in any place with collective life. So a prison, a college dorm, a senior housing facility, shared facilities. All of these types of facilities led to faster diffusion. We quickly implemented, several weeks ago, the best protocols we can in prisons, consistently with people who are kept safe and ensuring that justice is done, which means that when there are positive cases, those cells are locked.

Would you like to see more people released, or are you comfortable with the efforts up to this point?

Well, people have to abide by their terms. There is no question. The parole board has been very active in people who are eligible for parole trying to process them faster, and I think they have done a good job of doing so.

It is well documented that working from home is an economic privilege. Are you concerned that many of those who are being called back to work under "safer at home,quot; will be poorer and more vulnerable?

You know, working from home is certainly somewhat safer, and for those who can continue working from home, for those who have unemployment insurance benefits, for those who have any other type of income, they can afford to stay home. But for most Coloradons, there really isn't one: You have to be able to earn a living and pay your rent and put food on the table. And we want to make sure that there are every opportunity to do it in our state, that it's as safe as possible.

The drafters of the state budget are working as we speak to cut billions in spending. History suggests that next year could be even worse for the budget, and perhaps the following year as well. What do you think should be done, both in the short and long term?

The most important thing for families and the state is to start the economy. This is why we have been very thoughtful about our economic recovery efforts, that is why we have delayed the filing of taxes and have done everything possible to provide more flexibility to the private sector. I will also point out that there are several Colorado industries that are suffering damage over a longer period of time. For example, we don't know when tourism and recreation will return the way they were. There are other sectors, such as manufacturing and the aerospace sector, where it could be a short-term success.

Do you expect the next ski season to start on time?

I certainly hope so, if the health condition allows it. There are two to three areas hoping to have some limited skiing in June. And we certainly hope there are enough protocols … that in November, in December, people will surely be able to ski, although it might not seem like previous ski seasons, right? We still don't know if our communities in Colorado will be able to receive visitors from around the world.

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity, which is chaired by former Trump senior aide Stephen Moore, has just given it an "A,quot; rating for how it has handled the reopening of the economy. Given its many differences from the Trump administration, I'm curious to know if that "A,quot; rating gives you any pause.

Well, I didn't know that Steve Moore had done that. He has been editor of the Wall Street Journal for many years. That is his main good faith. I think like a decade or two, that was his main job, around covering the business sector.

(Editor's Note: Moore has written for daily and served in his editorial board, but was not the editor of the newspaper).

But, look, we are delighted to have a strong job to jump-start the economy, among the strongest in all states. I also hope that we also have good grades and good results on the health side. Those are two areas in which each governor must be qualified, as well as the president of the United States, they are the health response and the economic response.

I have seen some coverage of the reopening of Colorado, particularly from the national media, framed in that you are a progressive who is acting in a timeline that we are seeing more of the republican governors. Do you consider yourself a progressive?

Well, you know, I don't think anything to do with the health position is conservative, progressive, moderate. It's about every governor really doing everything they can to see the data in their state and make the best decisions. Progressives and conservatives want the economy to work as fast as possible. Everyone wants to keep people safe, and everyone is making the best decisions they can.

I understand that position, but is a label "progressive,quot; that you would use for yourself?

You know, I let others describe my work. Many have described it as progressive. I don't label anything, but a lot of people: I was in the Progressive Caucus in Congress, I had a history of progressive voting. I mean, a lot of people have called me that. I'm not away from that. I'm not afraid of what you want to call me as long as you don't call me late for dinner. I mean, you can call me progressive, socialist, conservative, capitalist, moderate, whatever you want. Everything is in the eyes of the viewer.

You also sat in the Liberty Caucus in Congress. His friend there, Rep. Justin Amash, is seriously considering running for president as a libertarian candidate. Would you consider voting for him?

Oh, Justin is my second solid choice for president after Joe Biden. I would much prefer it to the current president. He is a man of principle and integrity, and he is a good friend.

Finally, a non sequitur: the USPS is in trouble, trying to avoid bankruptcy. You have previously argued that the Postal Service should be privatized. Do you still believe that What, if anything, do you think should be done now to rescue him?

The most important thing is to ensure that we have a reliable package and letter delivery service through the US Postal Service. USA If they can raise capital in the private market, they should. If they can get government funds, they should. But I think nothing should be off the table in terms of preserving the institution of the US Postal Service. The critical services they provide, as well as protecting their workers.