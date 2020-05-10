Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes it's fair to reopen the NFL facilities at the same time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL has established a plan for the 32 teams to have their facilities ready to reopen by May 15.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all teams on Wednesday informing them of the protocols in place to have their complexes ready to open. He will advise them when they can formally allow staff entry.

The first phase allows 50 percent of non-player staff to be on the premises, as well as players continuing the rehabilitation and therapy that began before the facility was ordered to close in late March. The second phase involves increasing the number of staff members and players.

I prescribe the competitive equity approach within our game, and that is that everyone has a chance, "Tomlin told reporters in a conference call on Saturday." Our game is extremely competitive. It's one of the things that makes football at this level so attractive to our fans.

"I am committed to preserving and protecting that, so every team that has a chance to start on the same footing is central to that."

Tomlin added: "There are a couple of things that we are committed to doing, and that is the overall focus of the National Soccer League on soccer operations and how important competitive equity is in our game."

"We all need to start on the same footing in that regard. Then, too, while respecting our local government and the guidelines they individually prescribe in terms of workplace safety."

"Those are the two key components for us. We are in a wait and see mentality, and we will be ready to go when both boxes are checked."