Coronavirus Live World Updates – The New York Times

Get out there, socialize and have fun, the South Korean government told its people, declaring the beginning of "a new daily life with Covid-19,quot;, while keeping an eye out for any signs of backsliding, any need for restrictions to return to enter site.
South Korea initially attacked the pandemic with such success that it became a cited model worldwide, almost stopping a major outbreak without suffocating almost most of its economy as other nations have done. Now he is trying something just as difficult: gradually approaching, in a safe way, something similar to everyday life.
Government officials, health workers, and much of the public are well aware that until there is a vaccine, the relaxing restrictions will lead to more infections and possibly more deaths. The trick will be to do it without allowing the contagion to return.
After a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, epidemiologists quickly learned that he had visited three nightclubs in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul, on May 2. On Saturday night, they said they were tracking 7,200 people who had visited five Itaewon nightclubs where the virus could have spread.
So far, 27 cases have been found among club attendees and people who had close contact with them, Kwon Jun-wok, a senior disease control official, said during a press conference on Saturday.
Mayor Park Won-soon cited a higher number, saying that at least 40 infections had been linked to nightclubs. When he closed the clubs, he scolded customers who had not practiced safeguards such as wearing masks, accusing them of putting the health of the entire nation at risk.
The collapse of oil and the pandemic force the Gulf states to count on their vast armies of migrant workers.
The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the uneven way of working in many societies.
In the richest societies in the Middle East, the machinery of daily life depends on migrant workers from Asia, Africa and the poorest Arab countries: millions of "tea children,quot;, maids, doctors, construction workers, delivery men, cooks, garbage cans, guards, hairdressers, hoteliers. and more, they often outnumber the native population.
The consequences are very clear for its foreign workers, more than a tenth of the world's migrants, who sent more than $ 124 billion to their countries of origin in 2017. The blockades have cost tens of thousands of jobs, leaving them to ration smaller and smaller food supplies as their families struggle without their remittances. The coronavirus has made its way through the sparse and crowded dormitory-style worker housing. And xenophobia is increasing.
Like migrants in Latin America, Eastern Europe, India and beyond, some are heading home empty-handed.
At the same time, oil-dependent countries with many middle-class or poor citizens, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, can no longer guarantee the high living standards and subsidies that their citizens take for granted.
The latest in science: More children have died of a disease associated with the coronavirus; a drug cocktail promises for Covid-19.
At least 50 cases of the rare disease have been reported in European countries, including Britain, France, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy, and a handful of cases in other US states. USA
Symptoms may include fever, rash, red eyes, swollen lymph nodes, and acute abdominal pain, but they are generally not two common features of Covid-19: cough and shortness of breath. However, children test positive for either the virus or indications of antibody infection.
Treatments have included steroids, intravenous immunoglobulin, high doses of aspirin and antibiotics, and support oxygen, and in more severe cases, a ventilator.
Separately, in a new study published in The Lancet, researchers in Hong Kong reported that patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 appear to improve more rapidly if they were treated with a cocktail of antiviral drugs, compared to a group that received a mix containing fewer drugs.
The most successful combination used lopinavir-ritonavir (two drugs marketed in one drug under the brand name Kaletra); ribavirin, which is used to treat hepatitis C; and interferon beta-1b, which regulates inflammation and suppresses viral growth and helps treat multiple sclerosis.
Patients who received the larger cocktail tested negative in seven days, on average, compared to an average of 12 days among those treated with lopinavir-ritonavir alone. The cocktail also cut the duration of Covid-19 symptoms in half, to four days from eight days.
In As a significant advance that promises to greatly expand testing capacity in the US. In the USA, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first antigen test that can quickly detect if a person has been infected with the coronavirus. The test, conducted by the Quidel Corporation of San Diego, received emergency use authorization on Friday afternoon by the F.D.A., according to a notice on the agency's website.
Experts said that passing an antigen test for Covid-19 would bolster testing efforts by providing medical workers and health authorities with an inexpensive tool to conduct rapid mass tests. More developed, antigen tests also have potential for use at home, much like a home pregnancy kit.
In rich Geneva, a food line continues to grow.
Starting before dawn, more than 1,500 people joined a food line stretching half a mile or more through Geneva on Saturday, marking the hardships inflicted on poor workers and migrants by measures to control the coronavirus. in one of the richest and most expensive cities in the world.
"They had to wait several hours to get a bag of about $ 20 worth of food, that's a sign from people in the state," said Djann Jutzler, a spokesperson for the medical charity Doctors Without Borders, which supported the organized distribution. by a local charity.
With the decline in the number of virus cases, Switzerland will continue to reduce its closure on Monday, allowing primary schools, shops, restaurants and bars to open and public transport to restart.
More than 30,000 Swiss have contracted Covid-19 and more than 1,500 They have died from it, but authorities registered only 43 new cases of infection on Friday, marking a constant recession.
Demonstrations against the running of the bulls in Bern, the capital and other cities on Saturday showed growing public frustration; and the Geneva food lines attest to the increasing difficulty.
The Saturday food deliveries in Geneva were the second of a week organized by Geneva Caravan, a local charity that cares for the homeless and poor, and drew much larger crowds than the first. A survey of several hundred people at that event found many without legal status and more than half Without health insurance.
the the lines can they have increased awareness of growing needs. Organizers, who have relied entirely on donations to distribute rice, pasta, vegetable oil, and other staples, are seeing a growing public response. "People are becoming more and more generous," said Jutzler.
China allowed Elon Musk to reopen a Tesla factory, but California declined, and his anger is evident on Twitter.
Musk initially resisted closing orders in March, which he called "fascist," and said the coronavirus "is no worse than the common cold."
Chinese officials allowed Tesla to reopen a second relatively new factory in Shanghai in February. But on Friday, Alameda County health officials told Tesla that he was not yet allowed to revive operations in Fremont for fear that the coronavirus would spread among his workers. The Fremont factory makes most of Tesla's electric cars.
"Frankly, this is the last straw," Musk said on Twitter. “Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately. If we even maintain Fremont's manufacturing activity, it will depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. ”
He also said in a separate publication that he plans to sue Alameda County writing that "the unelected and ignorant,quot; interim Health Officer "of Alameda is acting against the Governor, the President, our constitutional freedoms and simply common sense."
Tesla operates the only major auto assembly plant in California and plans to manufacture vehicles in Germany next year. Other automakers plan to restart production soon elsewhere in the United States.
The coronavirus will not go away soon. Two new studies provide a picture of what the future might look like.
For now we know, contrary to false predictions, that the new coronavirus will be with us for quite some time.
"Exactly how much time remains to be seen," said Marc Lipsitch, an infectious disease epidemiologist at T.H. from Harvard. Chan School of Public Health. "It will be a matter of administering it for months or a couple of years. It is not about breaking the peak, as some people seem to believe."
Two recent studies provide a picture of how the pandemic could develop. The first, from the University of Minnesota, describes three possibilities after the current wave of initial cases: "peaks and valleys,quot; that gradually decrease over a year or two; a larger peak in fall or winter, with smaller waves thereafter, similar to what happened during the 1918-1919 flu pandemic; or an intense spring spike followed by a "slow burn,quot; with less pronounced ups and downs.
The second study, from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, projected an equally undulating future characterized by peaks and valleys. Social distancing is activated when the number of Covid-19 cases reaches a certain prevalence in the population, so as not to overwhelm the health system, and is deactivated when the cases fall to a lower threshold, perhaps 5 cases per 10,000.
What is generally clear is that a single effort at social distancing will not be enough to control the epidemic in the long term, and that it will take a long time to achieve herd immunity. Lacking a vaccine, our pandemic state of mind may persist until 2021 or 2022, surprising even experts.
"We anticipated that a prolonged period of social distancing would be necessary, but we didn't realize initially that it could be that long," said Stephen Kissler, a postdoctoral fellow who worked in the Harvard study.
Not overlooked anymore: June Almeida, the scientist who identified the first coronavirus.
A series of obituaries are noted about notable people whose deaths, beginning in 1851, were not reported in The Times.
With no money to pay for college in Scotland after World War II, June Almeida, 16, took an entry-level job in the histology department of a Glasgow hospital, where she learned to examine tissue under a microscope to detect signs of illness. . It was a fortuitous move, for her and for science.
In 1966, nearly two decades later, he used a powerful electron microscope to capture an image of a mysterious pathogen, the first coronavirus known to cause human disease.
Almeida had just been recruited to St. Thomas Hospital in London, where she received a virus known as B814 from British scientists studying the common cold. The scientists, led by David Tyrrell, knew that there was something different about the virus. Although the B814-infected volunteers did not experience the sore throat typical of most colds, they did experience unusual feelings of discomfort. And the virus was neutralized by fatty solvents, which means that, unlike the average cold virus, B814 had a lipid layer.
Still, without a picture of the virus, scientists could only learn so much.
Upon learning of Almeida's experience from a colleague, Mr. Tyrrell sent him specimens that had been infected with B814, as well as the well-known influenza and herpes viruses, which would serve as controls.
Although he had been told that she "apparently extended the scope of the electron microscope to new limits," Mr. Tyrrell was not optimistic. Almeida, however, trusted his technique.
The results, Mr. Tyrrell later recounted, "exceeded all of our hopes. He recognized all known viruses, and his images beautifully revealed the structures. But more importantly, he saw virus particles in the B814 specimens!
The only problem left was figuring out what to call the new virus. The flu guy sounded a little weak, Mr. Tyrrell wrote. B814 images revealed that the virus was surrounded by a kind of halo, like a solar corona. Thus the coronavirus was born. Read the full obituary here.
Garment workers in Asia fear that operators are using the virus as "an opportunity to get rid of us."
That's why it left nearly half of its 1,274 workers at the end of March, the factory's managing director said in response to protesters who came to the factory's doors to report the layoffs.
However, three sacked sewing operators said the factory was seizing the opportunity to punish workers involved in union activities. In an interview, the operators, Maung Moe, Ye Yint and Ohnmar Myint, said that of the 571 laid off, 520 belonged to the factory union, one of 20 that make up the Myanmar Garment Workers Federation. They said about 700 non-union workers kept their jobs.
The owner of South Korea-based Myan Mode did not respond to requests for comment and provided no details on the layoffs.
Mr. Moe, 27, was the president of the factory union and had organized several strikes. Yint, 30, was a union secretary, while Myint, 34, had been a member of the union since it was founded in June 2018.
"The employers used Covid as an opportunity to get rid of us because they hated our union," said Moe. He said he and other union members had been arguing with factory managers before the layoffs, demanding personal protective equipment and that workers be further separated on the factory floor. "They thought we caused them constant headaches by fighting for our rights and those of our coworkers."
Union repression (practices undertaken to prevent or disrupt union formation or attempts to expand membership) has been a serious problem throughout the fashion supply chain for decades. But with the worldwide expansion of Covid-19 putting new pressures on the industry, it is a particular problem in South Asia, where nearly 40 million garment workers have long struggled with poor working conditions and wages.
La Scala, closed for months, has opened its doors.
Its doors have been closed since February 23, when Italy's coronavirus blockade took effect in parts of the Lombardy region. But now anyone can take a virtual tour of La Scala, one of the world's most famous opera houses, and even peek into behind-the-scenes areas and generally closed workshops for visitors.
"It's a positive message right now, communicating with everyone," said Dominique Meyer, CEO of La Scala, in a virtual presentation of the project on Thursday. “We can all agree that opera has to take place in a theater, but these are times when no one can go to the theater. So these theaters speak to the whole world, "he added.
The coronavirus pandemic has closed theaters, opera houses, symphony halls and cinemas worldwide, and has sunk many sacred institutions, including Metropolitan Opera, in financial trouble. But live performances have been replaced by an avalanche of live streams and archived performances, a mixed bag of music that most classical music fans could only dream of.
"The real danger is that you can spend whole nights browsing these sites," said Meyer, who admitted that he had gotten lost in the "secret halls,quot; of the La Scala theater "to learn things we didn't know before."
"La Scala's virtual doors will remain open to the world until the real doors can," said Filippo del Corno, Milan's municipal councilor for culture.
Crowds watch the tank parade in Belarus, even as Russia keeps its Victory Day events discreet.
Ignoring health warnings and its powerful neighbor Russia, the former Soviet nation of Belarus organized a military parade on Saturday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany's Red Army, parading soldiers and tanks through the center of its capital. , Minsk, like crowds. of spectators, mostly without masks, gathered to watch.
While Russia canceled its Red Square parade due to the coronavirus and settled for a military flyby over mostly empty streets of Moscow, Belarus went ahead with Victory Day celebrations after its authoritarian leader, Aleksandr Lukashenko, He will describe the coronavirus pandemic as a "psychosis,quot;.
Mr. Lukashenko has encouraged people to attend commemorations for the end of World War II in Europe, he stated at the start of the pandemic that riding tractors, sitting in saunas and Drinking vodka would defeat the virus and has repeatedly minimized the risk of infection.
More than two million people died in Belarus during World War II, and Lukashenko said this week that the government "simply cannot cancel the parade," despite growing concerns that the virus is rapidly spreading across the country. . He invited foreign leaders to attend. Neither appeared. Russia said it would send its ambassador.
With a population of 9.5 million, Belarus has reported only 21,000 infections, far less than the almost 200,000 reported by the most populous Russia, a close but increasingly irritated ally.
In Russia, which remains under lockdown, President Vladimir V. Putin left his country home for the first time in weeks to attend a discreet ceremony in the rain outside the Kremlin, placing a bouquet of red roses on the grave of the unknown soldier. . .
In a short speech that marked what he called "our most important and most appreciated festival," Putin said, "we pay tribute and incessantly honor the monumental and selfless heroism of the Soviet people."
The United States responds to China with new visa restrictions for journalists.
The Trump administration is imposing new restrictions on Chinese journalists working in the United States, escalating its conflict with China by the media as coronavirus tensions mount.
The Department of Homeland Security He said Friday that Chinese journalists working for non-US media would be limited to 90-day work visas, a significant reduction in open single-entry stays that the agency previously granted to most journalists with Chinese passports. and a valid entry visa permit. They will be allowed to request extensions, although they will also be limited to 90 days.
The latest action is part of a month-long confrontation between the United States and China for the other presence of the media abroad: fueled by the deterioration of diplomatic relations. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, which started in China.
Chinese journalists in the United States trying to do independent journalism in private expressed concern about the future of their work and said they did not want to be caught in the middle of such conflict. American journalists in China have voiced similar concerns.
The new rules in the United States also apply to the handful of Chinese citizens who work for foreign non-Chinese outlets. The new US rule takes effect on Monday.
The relationship between China and the United States had already weakened under President Trump and President Xi Jinping. In 2018, Trump started a protracted trade war. But the pandemic has unleashed a new level of vitriol and recrimination.
Trump and his advisers have repeatedly emphasized China's first attempts to cover up the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, which emerged in Wuhan City, and have questioned the veracity of the number of deaths reported by China.
Trump also suggested that the United States could seek damages in China from the economic remnants of the pandemic and the death toll. Critics say Trump administration's campaign to blame China is primarily aimed at distracting itself from the White House itself deep failures during the outbreak.
Beijing, for its part, has used the crisis as an opportunity to present itself as a alternative to the United States for global leadership. Chinese diplomats have repeatedly compared the official death toll in China to rising numbers in the United States, which slowly responded to the virus threat.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back, becoming the first major sport in North America to return from an industry-wide shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic and be alone in a landscape that would typically include N.H.L. and N.B.A. playoffs
U.F.C. 249 started with six preliminary fights at 6 p.m. This Saturday in an almost empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis He declared that professional sports is an essential industry when he issued an order to stay home last month. Athletic regulators agreed to sanction mixed martial arts bouts when other states, such as New York and California, have not done so during the outbreak.
The event continues despite one of the U.F.C.'s 24 fighters, Ronaldo Souza, and two of his cornerbacks testing positive for the coronavirus on Friday in the lead-up to the fight. U.F.C. Officials have been cautious about their measures to keep fighters safe during three planned events, including two next week, but insist they can minimize the risks associated with large gatherings.
Souza, who was showing no symptoms, told the promotion company when he arrived in Jacksonville on Wednesday that one of his family members may have had the virus, a U.F.C. The executive told ESPN, which is broadcasting the preliminary bouts and selling the pay-per-view card.
The starting fight is between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, an interim lightweight title bout that pits two fighters who have an exciting knockout history. The payout portion of the card begins at 10 p.m., and the main event will likely begin until after midnight.
Of course, White would have preferred not to take a break, as he had followed through with plans to organize the U.F.C. 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn before the New York State Athletic Commission refused to approve the event. Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, the U.F.C.light champion, finally retired, unable to leave his native Dagestan due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. He was replaced by Gaethje.
Overcoming a pandemic depression should not mean sacrificing the planet, European leaders warn.
With coronavirus-induced global paralysis, pollution and carbon emission levels are decreasing, leaving bluer skies, visible mountains, splendid wildflowers. Even the famous murky canals of Venice are clearing.
But the revival of nature has come at a huge cost, and Europe's economy is projected to decline 7.4 percent this year. New York Times Chief Diplomatic Correspondent Steven Erlanger He says many leaders, diplomats and experts are preparing for a battle over whether to revive the economy now requires the end of ambitious and potentially disruptive plans to permanently reduce carbon emissions.
The European Union started the year promoting a plan for a rapid transformation of the economy towards a carbon neutral future – "the Green Agreement,quot; – which Ursula von der Leyen, president of the bloc's executive arm, has declared should be "the engine for recovery. " She has significant support from President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.
However, the countries of central and eastern Europe were already concerned about the pain of a green transition. And the poorer countries in the south fear new inequality, as larger, richer countries like Germany and France can subsidize their industries much more generously.
The form of those subsidies will also be a battleground. Macron has linked new funding for Air France-KLM to carbon reduction. But a former European official, Stefan Lehne, sees "a great conflict,quot; between "saving the jobs of companies on the brink of bankruptcy and investing in new jobs."
"There will be a lot of pressure to return to the status quo ante as much as possible," he said.
Summary of the United States: Three members of the coronavirus task force will be quarantined after two White House staff members tested positive.
In the latest sign of concern that the coronavirus may be spreading through the top ranks of the Trump administration, Three senior public health officials have begun partial or total quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Representatives of Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, confirmed the precautions on Saturday. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, confirmed a CNN report that a "modified quarantine,quot; has begun given what he called a "low risk,quot; contact.
The actions come after the disclosure on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus. Miller has attended numerous meetings of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which also includes Drs. Redfield, Hahn and Fauci.
This is what is happening in the USA. USA:
At least 25,600 residents and workers have died from the coronavirus in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for older adults in the United States, according to a New York Times database. While only about 10 percent of the country's cases have occurred in long-term care facilities, Covid-19-related deaths in these centers represent a third of the country's pandemic deaths.
Trump's support among older Americans seems to be declining as the pandemic becomes more political. Republicans and Trump have relied on older Americans, the largest voting bloc in the United States, to make up for the Democrats' lead with younger voters. However, older people are also the most vulnerable to the outbreak. The Trump campaign's internal poll shows that his support among voters over 64 is softening, people familiar with the numbers said.
Many states are taking steps to reopen next week and will serve as laboratories for the expected economic recovery from a pandemic that has touched almost every aspect of American life. California will allow a variety of retailers to resume sales through curbside pickup. Michigan cautiously enacted plans to allow factory and construction workers to return to job sites.
Sioux tribal leaders rejected a request by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to remove the travel checkpoints they set up on state and federal highways, saying they were necessary to stop the spread of the virus in tribal lands. Noem threatened legal action if they did not remove the checkpoints within 48 hours. The episode highlights the particular challenges facing the most affected tribal nations as they seek to respond to the pandemic.
More businesses will be opened in half of Spain, but not in Barcelona or Madrid.
Spain will split in two starting Monday, after the government selected areas of the country with low risk of coronavirus infection to move to the next phase of easing the blockade. The country's two largest cities, Madrid and Barcelona, are in regions that will have to maintain restrictions on the movement of people until their number of coronaviruses improves.
The provinces that approved the security requirements have 51 percent of Spain's population, the government said on Friday. The new rules allow meetings of up to 10 people, as well as the reopening of bars and restaurants for alfresco dining. Small shops and businesses like hairdressers can also carry customers without a reservation, while open-air markets can reopen.
Before the government's decision, 15 of Spain's 17 regions had requested to be accelerated to reopen in the next phase of the government's plan, which it said it hoped would bring the country to a "new normal,quot; in late June.
The number of daily deaths in Spain from the coronavirus fell to 179 on Saturday, down from 229 the previous day, the Ministry of Health reported, bringing the overall total to 26,478.
At least six are killed in an Afghan protest demanding more help.
A protest demanding more help for the poor as Afghanistan grapples with the spread of Covid-19 turned deadly on Saturday, with at least six people dead after security forces opened fire.
Alrededor de 100 personas, en su mayoría jornaleros que perdieron cualquier perspectiva económica después de que entraron en vigor los bloqueos, se habían reunido frente a la oficina del gobernador provincial en la provincia de Ghor, en el oeste del país, en busca de ayuda y alimentos, dijeron las autoridades. Las fuerzas de seguridad dispararon cuando aumentaron los números y los manifestantes intentaron ingresar al complejo.
Al menos cuatro civiles, incluido un empleado de una organización de medios locales, fueron asesinados y otros 12 heridos, dijo el jefe de la policía provincial, Mohamed Amin Ahmadzai. Agregó que la protesta había sido infiltrada por hombres armados que abrieron fuego y arrojaron piedras a las fuerzas de seguridad; Dijo que dos policías también fueron asesinados y otros 10 heridos.
"Esto no fue una protesta, fue una conspiración malvada del enemigo,quot;, dijo Ahmadzai.
Mohammad Aref Aber, el portavoz del gobernador, dijo: "Los manifestantes estaban frente al edificio del gobernador provincial pidiendo ayuda, y no tenemos nada para ayudarlos,quot;.
Afganistán ha registrado 4.333 casos de Covid-19 hasta el momento y 115 muertes. Pero los funcionarios advierten que la extensión real es mucho más amplia y no detectada debido a la capacidad de prueba extremadamente limitada.
Las principales ciudades han sufrido cierto bloqueo, lo que ha afectado a una economía en la que aproximadamente el 80 por ciento de la población ya estaba cerca de la línea de pobreza y vivía con $ 1.25 por día.
Algunos países están dando los primeros pasos para regresar a viajar.
Covid-19 has changed everyday life in much of the world for so long that the idea of traveling to another country or state seems like a dream. Pero en la última semana más o menos, a medida que la idea de abrirse a los viajeros ha ganado popularidad, algunos países están tomando medidas concretas.
But for many places, international flights carrying leisure travelers remain on hold or they are banned entirely, and the reopening process remains speculative. Instead, the focus is on domestic tourism, followed at some point by foreign tourism.
Taiwán cosecha los beneficios de un epidemiólogo como vicepresidente.
Como muchos líderes mundiales, el vicepresidente de Taiwán, Chen Chien-jin, está luchando para mantener a raya el coronavirus. Está rastreando infecciones, presionando por vacunas y kits de prueba y recordando al público que se lave las manos.
Pero a diferencia de la mayoría de los funcionarios, el Sr. Chen, que se encuentra en las últimas semanas de su mandato, es un epidemiólogo entrenado por Johns Hopkins y un experto en virus.
Chen, de 68 años, es conocido cariñosamente en Taiwán como "hermano mayor,quot;, y muchos lo atribuyen a ayudando a la isla a evitar el tipo de brote catastrófico que ha abrumado a muchos países. Ha informado sobre 400 casos de coronavirus y seis muertes.
Como alto funcionario de salud durante la crisis del SARS en 2003, el Sr. Chen presionó para prepararse para el próximo brote mediante la construcción de salas de aislamiento y laboratorios de investigación.
"La evidencia es más importante que jugar a la política,quot;, dijo en una entrevista reciente.
Pero el Sr. Chen también está en el centro de una batalla global sobre la narrativa sobre cómo se propagó el virus en todo el mundo. Él dice que Taiwán intentó advertir a la Organización Mundial de la Salud, donde está presionando para ser miembro, a fines de diciembre sobre la posibilidad de que el virus se propague de persona a persona, pero fue ignorado. La OMS. ha rechazado la acusación.
La prominencia de Chen lo ha convertido en un blanco frecuente de críticas por parte de comentaristas de China continental, que han acusado al gobierno de utilizar la pandemia para buscar la independencia de Taiwán, que el gobierno de China considera parte de su territorio.
¿La principal amenaza para la respuesta del coronavirus de Brasil? Bolsonaro, dice The Lancet.
El presidente Jair Bolsonaro es "quizás la mayor amenaza para la respuesta Covid-19 de Brasil,quot;, la reconocida revista científica The Lancet dijo en un editorial el sábado, argumentando que el rechazo del presidente de los peligros planteados por el virus había sembrado la confusión entre los brasileños.
"Necesita cambiar drásticamente el rumbo o debe ser el próximo en irse,quot;, dijo The Lancet sobre Bolsonaro en el editorial, calificando la reciente expulsión de dos ministros como "una distracción mortal en medio de una emergencia de salud pública,quot;.
Brasil ha reportado casi 150,000 casos de coronavirus y más de 10,000 muertes, lo que lo convierte en el país más afectado en América Latina. A Un estudio publicado esta semana por el Imperial College de Londres que analizó la tasa de transmisión del virus en 48 países encontró que Brasil tenía la tasa más alta de transmisión.
Pero el Sr. Bolsonaro ha interactuado con simpatizantes sin usar máscaras, y ha llamado al virus que ha matado a casi 275,000 personas en todo el mundo como una "pequeña gripe,quot;. También se ha enfrentado regularmente con gobernadores estatales que han impuesto bloqueos para tratar de proteger a sus poblaciones.
Cuando los periodistas le preguntaron el mes pasado sobre la rápida propagación del virus en el país, el Sr. Bolsonaro respondió: “¿Y qué? ¿Que quieres que haga?"
En el vecino Paraguay, el presidente Mario Abdo Benítez dijo que los esfuerzos para contener la propagación del virus podrían verse obstaculizados por el brote de Brasil, calificándolo de "una gran amenaza para nuestro país,quot;. La mitad de los 563 casos confirmados en Paraguay han sido de personas que vienen de Brasil, dijo Benítez.
Estados Unidos bloqueó un llamado de la ONU para una tregua pandémica.
Los Estados Unidos bloquearon el viernes una votación sobre una resolución del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas que pedía detener todos los conflictos armados debido a la pandemia, aparentemente porque contenía un lenguaje que indicaba el apoyo a la Organización Mundial de la Salud.
El presidente Trump ha acusado a W.H.O., un brazo de las Naciones Unidas, de un sesgo hacia China y una falla en la investigación de los orígenes del coronavirus, que se vio por primera vez en la ciudad central china de Wuhan en diciembre. Trump suspendió la financiación estadounidense de W.H.O. el mes pasado, un golpe financiero significativo para la organización.
Los diplomáticos dijeron que la resolución del Consejo de Seguridad, que se sometió a varias revisiones destinadas en parte a satisfacer las objeciones de Estados Unidos, casi había llegado a la etapa en que podría someterse a votación. Pero la delegación de los Estados Unidos informó a otros miembros del consejo en un correo electrónico el viernes que aún no podía apoyar la medida.
Las tensiones entre China y Estados Unidos sobre el coronavirus han paralizado cualquier acción posible para combatir la pandemia del Consejo de Seguridad, el organismo más poderoso de las Naciones Unidas. Sus resoluciones tienen la fuerza del derecho internacional.
Si bien la resolución de alto el fuego probablemente habría hecho poco para detener los conflictos armados en Siria, Yemen, Libia y otros puntos conflictivos, se vio como una importante expresión de respaldo al Secretario General António Guterres, quien ha estado pidiendo un cese de este tipo -Fuego desde marzo.
Apagones en todo el país golpearon a Kenia y Uganda bajo el bloqueo de coronavirus
En medio de una campaña agresiva del gobierno de Kenia para prevenir la propagación del coronavirus, el país fue golpeado por un apagón que afectó a la vecina Uganda el sábado. Las redes eléctricas de los países están interconectadas.
En una oracion, Kenya Power and Lighting Company anunció "una perturbación del sistema que ocurrió en nuestra red de transmisión a las 5:49 a.m. de esta mañana,quot;. La causa del corte de energía a la red nacional no quedó clara de inmediato. Pero los apagones en el país no son infrecuentes, especialmente en temporadas de lluvias.
Por la noche, ambas compañías emitieron declaraciones que decían que se había restablecido el poder.
Uganda ha registrado 98 casos de coronavirus pero no muertes. El Fondo Monetario Internacional dijo esta semana que el país recibiría un préstamo de emergencia por un valor de $ 491.5 millones para ayudar a amortiguar su economía del impacto del brote, ya que sectores clave de la economía de África Oriental, incluido el turismo, han recibido un duro golpe de la crisis.
El gobierno de Kenia se ha enfrentado a las crecientes críticas por su respuesta a la pandemia, particularmente por el uso de centros de cuarentena. Cientos de residentes en la nación del este de África dijeron que fueron puestos en cuarentena por romper el toque de queda o no usar máscaras. Y muchos dijeron que les dijeron tuvieron que pagar para irse después de dar negativo para el virus.
El gobierno también ha sido acusado de tomar medidas extremas para contener el virus: en los primeros 10 días de un toque de queda nacional, los agentes de policía mataron al menos a seis personas mientras intentaban hacer cumplir el bloqueo, según Human Rights Watch.
La pandemia no ha detenido todos los deportes. Los torneos de ajedrez están prosperando, en línea.
Eran las 8 de la mañana del martes en San Luis cuando el gran maestro de ajedrez estadounidense Fabiano Caruana, clasificado segundo mejor del mundo, movió su peón a E4.
Eran las 6:30 p.m., y a más de 8,000 millas de distancia en Nashik, India, cuando su oponente, Vidit Gujrathi, respondió desde su casa, solo unos segundos después de la apertura de Caruana: peón a E5.
Y así comenzó la Copa de Naciones en línea, un torneo internacional de ajedrez sin precedentes por la pandemia de coronavirus.
Si bien el brote ha obligado a cerrar la mayoría de los deportes en todo el mundo, el ajedrez no solo ha encontrado una manera de continuar, sino que también está prosperando algunas maneras. En las últimas semanas ha habido un aumento en la participación popular en el ajedrez para acompañar algunos eventos profesionales de alto perfil en línea.
La semana pasada, la Copa de Naciones en línea reunió a 36 de los mejores jugadores del mundo en sus hogares en múltiples zonas horarias, desde Brooklyn hasta Beijing. Han estado moviendo piezas en los tableros de ajedrez de su computadora portátil en una competencia que, en esencia, es el mismo juego que competirían en condiciones normales.
El torneo se puede ver en múltiples plataformas, tiene una cartera récord de $ 180,000 y se está transmitiendo en una docena de idiomas.
Algunas comunidades en Portugal rechazan el regreso del ciclismo profesional.
Los organizadores de una versión ya truncada de la Vuelta a España, una de las tres grandes giras del deporte junto con el Tour de Francia, Dijo el sábado que habían abandonado partes de dos etapas que se celebrarán en el vecino Portugal. La carrera no pudo satisfacer los requisitos de seguridad de tres ciudades: Oporto, Matosinhos y Viseu.
"Tenemos que ser flexibles y comprender este tipo de decisiones y cambios,quot;, dijo Javier Guillén, el director de la carrera en un comunicado.
No está claro cómo los organizadores de la carrera pueden evitar que grandes multitudes se congreguen en las vías públicas. El deporte también involucra a cientos de ciclistas que viajan más cerca de lo permitido por la mayoría de las reglas de distanciamiento físico.
La Organización Deportiva Amaury, propietaria del Tour de Francia y uno de los principales accionistas de la Vuelta, ha presionado reiteradamente para que se recupere algún tipo de temporada. Los propietarios de los equipos de ciclismo han estado más mezclados en su reacción. Algunos han pronosticado la ruina sin correr, mientras que otros han sugerido que no ingresarán a sus corredores si el virus sigue siendo una amenaza.
En un parque de Singapur, un robot llamado Spot recuerda a las personas que deben mantener una distancia segura.
Con todas las reuniones públicas y privadas prohibidas en Singapur y las personas que tratan de sobrellevar el ejercicio al aire libre, las autoridades han encontrado una forma libre de humanos para patrullar un parque y recordarles a los visitantes que observen medidas de distanciamiento social.
La máquina de cuatro patas, llamada Spot y desarrollada por Boston Dynamics, puede shimmy, moonwalk y subir escaleras. Spot también tiene una especie de ladrido: un altavoz que permite que los controladores remotos del robot emitan comandos, en este caso, un mensaje grabado con una voz femenina.
"Mantengamos a Singapur saludable,quot;, dijo Spot el viernes mientras paseaba por un sendero en un parque local. “Por su propia seguridad y por las personas que lo rodean, manténgase al menos a un metro de distancia. Gracias."
El despliegue de Spot se produce cuando otros países luchan con problemas similares de multitudes que buscan un alivio del aislamiento en los parques de la ciudad y otros espacios abiertos. Nueva York, golpeado por el coronavirus, planea limitar la entrada a algunos parques para prevenir multitudes y la propagación de infecciones.
Si Spot logra durar una prueba de dos semanas, se podrían desplegar más robots para patrullar parques en Singapur, donde un aumento incesante de infecciones vinculadas a los dormitorios de los trabajadores migrantes no ha mostrado signos de detenerse. La ciudad-estado ha tenido más de 22,000 infecciones, con 753 registradas el sábado.
Los informes fueron aportados por Elizabeth Paton, Vivian Wang, Edward Wong, Morgan Campbell, Kevin Draper, Choe Sang-Hun, Vivian Yee, Steven Erlanger, Siobhan Roberts, Raphael Minder, Andrew Higgins, Javier C. Hernández, Chris Horton, Elian Peltier, Elaine Yu, Adbi Latif Dahir, Mujib Mashal, Asadullah Timory, Nick Cumming-Bruce, David Waldstein, Peter Robins, Pam Belluck, Roni Caryn Rabin, Neal E. Boudette, Ian Austen, Yonette Joseph, Rick Gladstone, Daniel Politi, Lauren Sloss, Robert D. McFadden, Peter Baker, Michael Crowley, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Annie Karni, Maggie Haberman, Matthew Rosenberg, Jim Rutenberg y Victor Mather.
