Coronavirus in Wisconsin: COVID-19 Number of fatalities 400; Total Top 10K Cases – Up News Info

Wisconsin's COVID-19 death toll reached 400, state health officials said Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported two new deaths on Sunday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that two deaths were reported in Milwaukee County on Sunday morning. The coronavirus has killed 225 people in Milwaukee County as of Sunday. Milwaukee County has 3,952 positive cases as of Sunday. That's almost 40% of all cases in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has now reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The number of positive results statewide increased to 10,219 on Sunday, 280 more than the day before.

Governor Tony Evers' reopening plan for Wisconsin calls for a relaxation of the restrictions after a 14-day downward trend in positive cases as a percentage of total evidence. There has been no clear trend in the past seven days. Positive cases were 8% of all tests on Sunday, which was an increase of 7% the day before.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

