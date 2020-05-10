Coronavirus in Minnesota: COVID-19 cases increase by 481; 20 additional reported deaths – Up News Info

Minnesota health officials announced Sunday that confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state have increased by 481. There are now 11,271 confirmed cases so far.

Twenty additional deaths were also reported, bringing the state's death toll to 578.

Since the outbreak began in Minnesota early last month, more than 111,000 people have been screened for respiratory disease, which first appeared in Wuhan, China last year. The tests have increased in the last week, so it is also another factor in the increase in positive cases.

%MINIFYHTMLe0322a42d8fa7cdd61a22176689c904a14%

Currently, 434 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 199 in intensive care beds.

Coronavirus: Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

More than half of the people who contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota, 6,882 patients, have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, health officials say.

For the majority of those receiving COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with underlying health problems.

Minnesota's current order to stay home will expire May 18.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.