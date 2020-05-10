Coronavirus delay, early ice melt challenge Arctic Science Mission – Up News Info

BERLIN – They prepared for the freezing cold and trained to watch out for polar bears, but a pandemic was not part of the program.

Now dozens of scientists are waiting in quarantine for everything to be ready to join a one-year Arctic fact-finding mission aimed at improving the models used to forecast climate change, just as the expedition reaches a crucial phase.

For a time, it seemed that the international mission had to be suspended, as country after country was closed due to the virus, futile plans to bring new supplies and crew to the German research ship Polarstern, which has been moored in the High Arctic from the last year.

The news of the pandemic caused nervousness among those already on board, said Matthew Shupe, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Colorado and co-leader of the MOSAiC expedition.

"Some people just wanted to be home with their families," he told The Associated Press in a video interview from the German port of Bremerhaven, where he and 90 other scientists and crew have been kept in isolation to make sure they are viruses. free.

Organizers of the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Ocean Research managed to fly a handful of people across Canada last month. The rest of the crew will be exchanged with the help of two other German research ships that will meet the Polarstern on the edge of the sea ice.

That next appointment will force Polarstern to abandon his current position for three weeks at a critical moment in the Arctic cycle.

"We are on the cusp right now at the start of the sea ice melting season and that is a really important transition," said Shupe.

"That could happen when the ship is gone," he said. "It is a different risk than the one we face."

To avoid losing key data, the researchers will leave behind some instruments, including an 11-meter (36-foot) tower used for atmospheric measurements, and hope they are still there when they return.

"Ice could unite and destroy everything," said Shupe. "I hope that doesn't happen."

Adding to the problem is the fact that sea ice is cracking and moving earlier than anticipated, a sign of possible future changes in the Arctic if global warming continues.

"It is a challenge," said Shupe. "But we have to face that challenge to get these kinds of measurements."

Scientists on the € 140 million ($ 158 million) expedition have already gathered valuable data since their departure last September with 100 researchers and crew from 17 nations, including the United States, France, China and Britain.

Shupe said the measurements scientists were able to make during the long Arctic winter will improve the models they use to calculate how snow isolates sea ice and affects the movement of energy.

"Conceptually we know that, of course, but now we have observations that will tell us how it is working," he said.

Measurements of small particles in the air can also help shed light on the role they play in capturing heat or sunlight, especially if there is less ice and more open ocean as temperatures in the Arctic continue to rise.

Intense interest in coronavirus research could have a positive effect in fields like climate science, Shupe said.

"Everyone is looking at new models of how this (virus) spreads," he said. "Perhaps this really opens the door for more people to understand the climate problem."

Still, MOSAiC researchers hope to deal with one problem at a time, hence the strict quarantine to avoid any chance of taking the coronavirus to the Arctic.

"We definitely don't want anyone to get sick and we don't want to take that to the ship," said Shupe. "Realistically, it is actually one of the safest places on Earth right now."