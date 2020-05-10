Home Entertainment "Community,quot; creator Dan Harmon hints that the movie is finally happening

<pre><pre>"Community" creator Dan Harmon hints that the movie is finally happening

There's been talk of a movie coming since the series ended in 2015, and Joel McHale even told Conan back then that there was a great chance for a movie if creator Dan Harmon was willing to write the script.

Now that the series is on Netflix, fans have been even more eager for the movie to finally arrive.

Last month, Joel mentioned to Variety that he recently talked about making a movie, saying: "There are many more rumors than there used to be. Alison [Brie] tweeted that she received a phone call from Sony […] But I would say there is a better chance than ever. "

NBC / Getty Images

"For a long time I thought, 'It will never happen.' And now I think with renewed interest, and I know the cast is interested, that it could happen."

Well it looks like we'll finally get the Community movie we've been waiting for!

In a new interview with The Wrap about what's next for CommunityDan Harmon strongly hinted that the film is in progress. "I can say that there are conversations that people would like to be going through and that I am very, very excited for the next few months," he revealed.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through

At this point, nothing is completely certain, as the COVID-19 has stopped many movies and TV shows for the time being, but it is definitely promising!

This recent talk about a movie also comes just as the cast gathers for a charity reading and Q,amp;A, so it makes perfect sense for the gang to reunite virtually beforehand.

Bonus ep #thedarkesttimelinepodcast AVAILABLE NOW. This is right after reading the community script we recorded yesterday. Reading will begin Monday, May 18 to benefit @FrontlineFoods and @WCKitchen, please give it up if you can. Thank you @Sony & amp; @RashisTVUgly Thx https://t.co/RlLdjTpmys

Let's hope they reveal more details during the questions and answers! Be sure to tune in to the chart read on May 18 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on the community YouTube page to see if they share what's in store.

