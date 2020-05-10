"Community,quot; creator Dan Harmon hints that the movie is finally happening

There's been talk of a movie coming since the series ended in 2015, and Joel McHale even told Conan back then that there was a great chance for a movie if creator Dan Harmon was willing to write the script.
Now that the series is on Netflix, fans have been even more eager for the movie to finally arrive.
Last month, Joel mentioned to Variety that he recently talked about making a movie, saying: "There are many more rumors than there used to be. Alison [Brie] tweeted that she received a phone call from Sony […] But I would say there is a better chance than ever. "
Well it looks like we'll finally get the Community movie we've been waiting for!
In a new interview with The Wrap about what's next for CommunityDan Harmon strongly hinted that the film is in progress. "I can say that there are conversations that people would like to be going through and that I am very, very excited for the next few months," he revealed.
At this point, nothing is completely certain, as the COVID-19 has stopped many movies and TV shows for the time being, but it is definitely promising!
This recent talk about a movie also comes just as the cast gathers for a charity reading and Q,amp;A, so it makes perfect sense for the gang to reunite virtually beforehand.
Let's hope they reveal more details during the questions and answers! Be sure to tune in to the chart read on May 18 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on the community YouTube page to see if they share what's in store.
