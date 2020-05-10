Colorado ranchers and restaurants face cascading effects of coronavirus on meat processing industry

Rancher Janie VanWinkle has a hunch that when she's ready to sign a deal this summer to sell her calves, she could see the price she gets falls by as much as 50%. Lee Leachman is looking to discount the bulls he sells for breeding by about 20%.

Denver chef Bo Porytko, who runs Misfit Snackbar in Denver, went looking for meat at the Restaurant Depot last week and found mostly empty shelves in the warehouse.

"It was like people were doing the toilet paper right away," said Porytko.

From the beginning of the meat supply chain to the end, COVID-19 has created problems that, if not straightened out, could lead to limited selection in grocery stores, higher prices for restaurants and consumers, and some cattle ranchers. Colorado that close their doors forever.

The biggest obstacle is in the middle, where the cattle are sent to fattening pens for about 150 days and then to the slaughterhouse. The large plants in Colorado and across the country that normally process thousands of cattle per day have been temporarily closed or have slowed considerably as the new coronavirus has spread through the workforce. Thousands of workers across the country have been affected and at least 20 have died.

Seven workers at JBS's Greeley plant have died from the coronavirus. The Cargill meat packing plant in Fort Morgan slowed operations in April after one employee died of COVID-19 and others became ill.

"The first thing that has to happen is that we have to heal workers and make sure they are safe," said VanWinkle. "But I tell you, I also have great concerns about the future of ranching in Colorado and elsewhere."

In recent years, the VanWinkles have raised $ 1.55 to $ 1.60 per pound for their calves, or about $ 1,000 for a 6-8 month old animal delivered to the feedlot. This year VanWinkle fears that the sale price per calf may drop by half.

The fattening lots are filling up with cattle waiting to be processed, while the meat packing plants are operating at reduced levels due to virus outbreaks.

Beef plants across the country operate on average at about 65% of their capacity, said Keith Belk, head of the Department of Animal Sciences at Colorado State University. He said there are signs that companies are working on ways to protect workers and will begin to increase production.

"With that said, I don't see them going back to full capacity for a long time," said Belk, who is concerned about the consequences for owners of feedlots and associated companies such as trucking companies and veterinarians.

As plants further separate workspaces to stop the spread of the coronavirus, they cannot attract all of their employees, he added. And several people are not at work because they are sick or are considered at risk of getting sick, Belk said.

President Trump signed an executive order in late April to keep meat processing plants open by declaring them "critical infrastructure."

Consumers are likely to find it more difficult to find certain types of cuts of meat at certain points, and that will vary by region, Belk said.

"When you have a supply chain shock like this, it's going to have a big impact. People in the industry say the last time there was something like this in the United States was in World War II," Belk said.

Kate Greenberg, the Colorado commissioner of agriculture, does not anticipate a widespread meat shortage in the state. Colorado ranks fourth in the nation for exports of fresh and frozen meat and for the number of cattle processed, producing annually about 2.85 million cattle valued at $ 3 billion. In Colorado, there are millions of pounds of meat stored cold, he said.

However, Greenberg noted that stores are beginning to limit the amount of meat that people can buy.

A King Soopers spokeswoman said the chain has time limits on the number of packages of fresh ground beef, poultry and pork that customers can buy.

"But for all we can say about all the work we've been doing and the conversations we've had with partners across the country, it's very parallel to the toilet paper deal," Greenberg said. "People see weaknesses and vulnerabilities in the system. They feel a sense of anxiety that they need to buy a lot of that product, and then they see empty shelves, which is a booster cycle. "

Shoppers will likely see higher prices in stores, but the US Department of Agriculture. USA He recently said that the increases should be slight, at 1-2%. According to the USDA, a pound of lean ground beef averaged just under $ 5 in the region that includes Colorado in late April. It was just under $ 4 a pound in late December.

Greenberg said what is happening in Colorado is less severe than in other states that are large producers of other types of animals. Pigs, chickens, and turkeys in other states are being slaughtered when they exceed their spaces and meat-packing plants are supported.

It is different with cattle.

“With livestock, our ranchers can keep them on the ranch longer. They have much higher margins in terms of time, "said Greenberg.

Rather, it is about how much it will cost livestock keepers to keep animals longer than they intended.

Ranchers, small processing operations, and the state department of agriculture, through its Colorado Proud program, are trying new ways to connect producers directly to consumers.

"I think those kinds of plants will be really successful during this time period," Belk said. "But there isn't enough volume to fix the problem. There just isn't enough."

At Leachman Cattle of Colorado, northeast of Wellington, space is being filled for the livestock it has to feed before it is sent to the packing plant.

“We have a lot of inventory and they offer us a lot of cattle. It's a tough decision right now, "said Lee Leachman.

The third generation rancher operation also sells bulls to other ranchers for breeding. Only 13 buyers showed up at an auction on March 23, held just as businesses and large gatherings closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Leachman said the online and online deals resulted in a successful sale.

“Of course, no one knows what it would have been like if all this hadn't happened. I suppose it would have been significantly better, "said Leachman." But we actually sold most of the cattle. "

Since then, as the implications of the pandemic have become clearer, ranchers are not buying as many bulls. One of his bulls averaged around $ 5,000 last year. This year, that will likely drop to around $ 4,000.

"They are now much more price sensitive. In fact, we have just implemented a large discount program on bulls that we have for sale to try and put a price on them that people can afford," Leachman said. "We are going to discount around 20%, which is a lot."

VanWinkle, who works at the ranch with her husband Howard in Mesa County, shares Leachman's belief that interruptions in the supply chain will cascade through the system for a time. She anticipates that when she signs a contract to deliver hundreds of calves to the feedlot in November, she will end up getting 35-50% less than usual.

"That annual payday once a year, the day you sell your calves, is 80 to 90% of our income," said VanWinkle.

As VanWinkle prepares to get a lot less for its meat, prices are rising for shoppers. She said it all comes down to supply and demand. There is an oversupply of meat and demand has declined, with restaurants, schools and cruise ships ceasing their activities due to the pandemic. She believes that the perceived meat shortage really comes down to logistics. Some of the meat is packed to go to grocery stores and some is set up to enter the food service system.

"There are some modifications that have to happen. It is complicated and some of this has been happening in our industry for a while. It is being exacerbated by COVID-19," said VanWinkle.

For now, restaurant owner Porytko plans to get creative with his take-out menu until the meat supply stabilizes.

"Now I'm thinking of more chicken dishes, and there doesn't seem to be a problem with the lamb," said Porytko. He settled on a green plate of boudin chili because, as he put it, home cooks probably won't rack up pork liver for themselves.

The Colorado Beef Council subscribes to a service that tracks retail beef sales across the country. Todd Inglee, CEO, said scanner data sales figures soared 95% from the previous week after three weeks of the general business shutdown. The increases began to moderate, then rose 58% the week of April 26.

VanWinkle said there is animosity in the livestock industry right now against meat packers, who are making big bucks while ranchers are fighting and consumers are paying more.

Several smaller processing plants in Colorado cater to ranchers who sell their meat directly to consumers or target smaller markets. Two years ago VanWinkle began taking individual orders for ground beef and is currently unable to keep up with demand.

But VanWinkle said the smaller plants that sell locally produced beef represent a niche market that altogether could not process in one week what JBS typically produces in one day: 5,000 animals. She said she wants to see the disparity between what ranchers and big processors are addressing. However, he said that large plants can produce beef in volumes that make it an affordable product.

"I want to make sure we can produce a product that the single mom I see at Walmart with three children and who wonders how to keep a roof over their heads next month can afford to buy my high-quality safe protein. "