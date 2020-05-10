Closing Conversations: Mother's Day Special with Kriti and Geeta Sanon

%MINIFYHTML961b775c0e2fce2a4cad947cebbaa5a215%

It is the second Sunday in May and that means we are going to celebrate mothers around the world. While every day is a day of appreciation to mothers, today we do so with an extra pinch of love and affection. So at Filmfare we meet the adorable mother-daughter duo Kriti and Geeta Sanon for a special Mother's Day episode of Lockdown Conversations with editor Jitesh Pillaai.

A teacher by profession, Geeta Sanon talked about how Kriti went through thick and thin to make her dreams come true and make her entire family proud. They talk about their dynamics, the bond they share, and the things they learned from each other over the years. His jokes, mixed with great care and love, is something we totally dig.

Watch them in conversation in this episode of Lockdown Conversations and we are sure everyone will want to give your mom a big hug after this one.