Claire, Mackenzie's Fate Revealed, Plus EP and Star Tease What's To Come In Season 6 – Up News Info

Starz season five finale stranger It ended on a high note, more or less. Tonight's episode, titled Never My Love, was written by showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and Toni Graphia and directed by Jamie Payne.

The finale begins with Claire (Caitriona Balfe), who was taken captive by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and her men after Lionel discovered that Claire was wearing Dr. Rawlings' costume to publish articles with groundbreaking medical advice for the people of the Ridge and accuses Claire of "spreading dangerous ideas". Claire desperately tries to escape but is tied up and beaten by Lionel's men.

While in captivity, Claire meets another time traveler named Wendigo Donner and promises her to return to her time if he can save her. Unfortunately, Wendigo only provides little help as he fears the consequences of his action. Things go dark when Lionel and his men camp. Claire, gagged and tied to a tree, is violently sexually assaulted by several men, including Lionel.

To dissociate herself from the assault, Claire mentally escapes a dream: she sees what appears to be a '70s version of her close family gathering for Thanksgiving dinner.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that while Roger (Richard Rankin), Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Jemmy traveled through the stones, they were thinking of "home" and meet again in the 1770s. When the Mackenzies and young Ian (John Bell) arrive at the big house, they notice that the cross has been lit, which is an indication of problems. Jamie (Sam Heughan) briefs them on recent events and Roger and Ian accompany him to retrieve Claire and attack Lionel's camp. Jamie and company can defeat Claire's captors and gather the remaining survivors so that Claire takes revenge on the men they brutally attacked. Claire chooses to honor her oath not to take her life.

Unable to pinpoint which of the men participated in the gang rape, Jamie kills all of the remaining men, but saves Lionel's life for questioning. As they return to the ridge, Claire learns that Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and her baby survived the previous ambush, and Wendigo is nowhere to be found. Claire, visibly shocked and seriously bruised, demonstrates a powerful show of resistance stating, "This is supposed to destroy me. Well, I won't be."

Elsewhere, Roger and Bree are preparing to spend the night with Roger bearing a weight of guilt for what he had done during Claire's rescue. She struggles to confess to Bree that she killed a man and questions her morality.

The next morning, Claire is in surgery with Lionel, who is tied to the table and begs for mercy on his life, which almost pushes Claire to abandon her oath. Without showing gratitude for the mercy he received, Lionel continues his antagonistic comments and ends up receiving a lethal injection from Marsali.

After discovering what Marsali had done, Jamie brings Lionel's body to his brother, Richard, taking responsibility for Lionel's murder. After acknowledging that his brother "reaped what he sowed" and that Jamie did what he had to do, Richard promises retaliation when the time comes.

That's not the only danger Jamie has to worry about. The episode ends at the Ridge, where the Fraser family is enjoying the quiet moment, something Claire foreshadows will not last long. She ominously comments, "Who knows how much longer we will have this peace knowing what is coming," referring to the impending American Revolution.

Claire and Jamie share a tender moment wrapped in each other's arms, where Claire, questioning her bravery, tells Jamie that she feels safe and then the scene fades away.

The series is slated to return for the sixth season, and while the fifth season covered some of the events that occurred in Diana Gabaldon's sixth book in the Outlander series titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes, executive producer and showrunner Matthew B Roberts he told Up News Info that "right now, season 6 covers book 6."

"But, as in past seasons, we always look back and forth to see if there is any way to add something we have missed or to mention something future that may be appropriate for next season," he added. Roberts joked that "Season 6 brings us closer to the Revolutionary War, and Jamie and Claire will meet a new group of settlers in and around Fraser’s Ridge."

Both Ronald D. Moore and Jeffrey Hirsch have confirmed talks of a split. As for what the next Outlander interaction will be, the details are still being worked out.

"It is an ongoing discussion, but nothing is set in stone as of yet," said Roberts. "It's amazing how the audience's passion for these characters and this story has grown over the seasons; we'd love to find a way to continue to reward the loyalty of our fans."

There have been rumors of a spin-off with the popular character, Lord John Gray, who is also the focal point of a series of short stories written by Diana Gabaldon. "You never know where Lord John Gray might appear next," said Roberts.

Speaking of the series' longevity, Roberts is hopeful for more seasons past six. "Diana is still writing this story, so we'd love to keep doing the series as long as fans want to see it."

Up News Info also spoke to star Sophie Skelton, who spoke about her journey this season and what awaits her character Brianna in upcoming season 6.

DEADLINE: How would you describe the journey of your character Bree during this season and also your journey during the fifth season?

SOPHIE SKELTON: I always said it was season four that I was really excited to get to because I feel like definitely in the books and even mostly in the scripts I feel like that's where Brianna really becomes the character that I always loved and wanted to play. Obviously, she's dealing with a lot of things when we meet her in the second season. Her father just died, she doesn't get along with her mother, so it really takes a long time to meet Brianna. I guess it works a lot with whatever trauma is going on in your life. She doesn't always handle it in the most elegant way, we should say, but she's really becoming a woman that I think everyone can be proud of now.

The fifth season has it's been really fun in terms of being able to show everyone the real Bree. I feel like even after the rape, she keeps a lot to herself, she's very stoic, she's very much like Fraser in the sense that she's very hugged and it has a very good facade. I think while I'm on Jamie it may seem very sexy and cool, orn a girl, that may seem a bit difficult. For Bree this season, and even the fourth season, where I felt like we knew her so much more, I think this season we really know Brianna's deepest layer, we should say. It takes a little time to get to the bottom, but now, I feel like we can see what's going on, through the eyes of the audience. I feel like we didn't really know what was going on in Brianna's head before and now we've had a lot of time to get to know her and sit down with her, and even in Bonnet episode 5-10, there are times when we see him. We see Brianna. doing this show for Bonnet. She's trying to act brave and she's fine and everything else, but then we have these moments with her alone, where Bonnet walked away from the camera and it's just the camera and Bree, and we really see what's going on underneath and I feel which has been Bree the whole time and we just haven't had time to see him. So it was really exciting getting the stuff to let Bree break free a little bit.

DEADLINE: Now that Bonnet is dead, how will that affect Bree emotionally in the future?

SKELTON: I think it's easy to forget, especially when something comes out week after week and you can't just go through it all at once, it's easy to forget that Brianna has been going through the confusion with Bonnet all season, but not just from the point of view of PTSD but I mean from a point of view of more imminent danger in terms of discovering your lurking wedding day. So we see a very light side of Brianna on her wedding day. Obviously she is nervous at first, but later, at the wedding, she is so light and delicate, and seems so free. Then he finds out about Bonnet and has been bearing that weight all season and knowing that he is on the prowl means that Jemmy could be in danger, his family, and he obviously puts his recovery on hold because he is on the prowl.

Now it's good to get to the point at the end of the season where that weight has lifted again. But one of the things I really feel is that Bonnet is obviously gone but the trauma is not. So even though that impending danger is out of the way and that is a great relief to her. She is still going to have some fighting and some healing. Not everything is going to be about meeting fairies and sunshine from now on, but you are definitely on your way to at least being able to live a little more day by day and sleep at night. One thing she couldn't do was rest knowing that Jemmy could be snatched from her in the middle of the night and now at least that danger is gone.

DEADLINE: You mentioned that you are still dealing with trauma and at the end of the penultimate episode, we see that you know of a very horrible rape that happens to your mother, Claire. Fortunately, she was rescued and reunited with her family, but how will Claire's latest trauma affect Bree on her path to healing?

SKELTON: Well it's really interesting because I think one thing the show does really well is that you always see the aftermath of rape victims. Sometimes things can be pushed and kept in a box after the event. But we really sat down with the characters and the continuous torment that occurs after an attack and I think the best thing is that we show different versions of it. We show Brianna acting, we show Brianna in depression, we show Roger's depression, we show Jaime, we show that Claire is really just trying to be resilient, but then she has that moment where she breaks down and I think it's great to see that there is not just a way to deal with anything.

It would be interesting if we have times when I might reaffirm Bree's feelings. But actually I think about Brianna's case, because that would also be a fair way of dealing with it, but I think in Brianna's case, it helps her heal in some way because I think one thing Brianna does really well is to leave her. sideways. own problems taking care of other people. So even when he was still going through post traumatic stress disorder and knowing that Bonnet was lurking, Roger was obviously going through something, and she put her own things aside to deal with him and help him out. So I think it will be the same with Claire. With Bree, he will almost force her to focus only on the people she loves and will let her own feelings change and be left a little behind, and she will just want to make sure Claire is fine.

DEADLINE: I want to talk about that you know the fact that Brianna has hesitated about going back through the stones and at the beginning of the episode we discovered that she and Roger did not go through the stones, they are still in the 18th century. They both say they were thinking of their home, which, according to the episode, hinted that they referred to Fraser’s Ridge as their home. Is Roger on board now living in the past?

SKELTON: Definitely one thing Brianna has also been carrying is the fault that Roger doesn't really fit this time. Obviously they are in this moment because of Brianna's family and because she is now with the family she never had and definitely Jemmy now also has a family. I think at the time, when Roger says he was thinking about my house, Bree lifts another weight because it almost means that Roger therefore unconsciously decided that this is also his house and that they both belong there. So she won't keep you there. I think he felt like he was holding him there in a way and, of course, he felt guilty, but now he can feel at least that this is where he wants to be, too. At home it may not be so much Fraser’s Ridge, but without sounding too cheesy, I think it’s like home where the heart is and there is his family. Wherever they decide to settle, as long as they are all together, I think that is where they have decided that they are the safest, although it may not be the safest time.

DEADLINE: Then Roger did his first human murder, which clearly does not sit well with him. How will that affect Roger and Bree's relationship in the coming seasons, or will it affect their relationship?

SKELTON: Obviously, they have a very difficult relationship, but now they are both much more established in their circumstances, in the place where they find Jemmy's fatherhood, whatever it is, they just seem to be much more of a team. I think now, any circumstance that is not going exactly in a tremendously good way, they tend to overcome them together now and everything makes them stronger, everything it throws at them, so I think they will be fine. From that conversation, the gravity of that scene, the way he asks you to blow out the candle before you tell him, actually seems like a very established way. Obviously we didn't interpret that scene, but the way I always envisioned it is that Brianna knows what to say to Roger to make him feel better. At that time, she would simply say 'You did the kindest and the best'. Obviously Roger is a very religious man, so I think any confusion I have with him would be a conversation Roger would be having with God in some way. And I think he and Bree will be fine with that. She would have put it in a very good way to make him realize that he did the kindest rather than the most horrible.

DEADLINE: The season finale scene hinted that a major storm was approaching and indicated that a storm was approaching. Obviously, we know the American Revolution is coming, but what can you tell fans to look forward to next season? Is there something that can make fun of us?

SKELTON: I'm very excited about the upcoming season because one thing I love about the show is that it has the science fiction element to it, but it feels very realistic because it is rooted in historical times. The American Revolution is going to be a really dramatic story, full of action, fun, fun in a weird way. I think it will be most of the season in terms of preparing for that American Revolution in that incredible period of history and just seeing how the Frasers deal with this will be very, very magnificent. It's going to be pretty epic, so it almost seems like season five is gearing up for six a bit because this has been brewing all along.

DEADLINE: Is there something specifically for your character that you are excited for people to see?

SKELTON: In the book, I will say, Brianna has another baby on the way and that brings up more questions in terms of where they end up in the time period, so it will be very interesting. I also think it would be great to see Brianna maybe be part of the American Revolution because she has all these skills that Frank helped teach her knowing she would go back in time and who knows, maybe she found an article where Brianna fighting on the American side never knows. There are many things that could be a potential for Bree next season.