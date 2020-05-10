Chrissy Teigen is taking a break on social media amid Alison's Roman drama

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank; Matt Baron / Shutterstock
It seems Chrissy Teigen I would like to be excluded from this narrative.
On Friday, best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman It was news with the comments he made about Chrissy's business model in the world of food.
Shortly after her comments made rounds on social media, people came to Chrissy's defense, but it looks like things could have taken another unexpected turn over the weekend.
On Twitter this weekend, Chrissy wrote: "This is what always happens. The first day, a lot of support, then the next, 1 million reasons why you deserved this. It never fails."
It seems as if the Cravings author could be referring to Old resurfaced tweets from years past that Twitter users found problematic.
Now Chrissy has deprived her Twitter account and decided to take "a little break,quot;.
"I really hate what this drama has caused this week." "Calling my baby boys out of the Petri dish or inventing flight manifests with my name on them to 'Epstein Island', to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross, so I'll take a little break."
In the interview with New consumer, Alison had said that the way Chrissy runs her empire "horrifies her."
"What Chrissy Teigen has done is crazy to me. I had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now you have an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just like, people who run a content farm for her, "he said. "That horrifies me and it's not something I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But who's laughing now? Because he's making a lot of money."
After Alison's comments, Chrissy tweeted that reading those comments was a "great bummer,quot; and that "it hit her hard."
"I have made her recipes for years, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social media and praised her in interviews," she said. "I even signed up to executive produce the same show he talks about in this article."
the Uncool The author later apologized for her comments on social media.
"Hi @chrissyteigen!" Alison's apology on Twitter started. "I sent an email, but I also wanted to say here that I really am sorry I hurt you with what I said. I shouldn't have used you / your business (or Marie & # 39; s (Kondo)) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career, it was cheeky, sloppy and I'm really sorry. "
Alison continued, "Being a woman who knocks other women down is not my thing and I don't think it's yours either (obviously I couldn't communicate it effectively). I hope we can meet up someday, I think we probably get along."
