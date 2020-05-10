Chrissy Teigen is taking a break on social media amid Alison's Roman drama

It seems Chrissy Teigen I would like to be excluded from this narrative.

On Friday, best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman It was news with the comments he made about Chrissy's business model in the world of food.

Shortly after her comments made rounds on social media, people came to Chrissy's defense, but it looks like things could have taken another unexpected turn over the weekend.

On Twitter this weekend, Chrissy wrote: "This is what always happens. The first day, a lot of support, then the next, 1 million reasons why you deserved this. It never fails."

It seems as if the Cravings author could be referring to Old resurfaced tweets from years past that Twitter users found problematic.

Now Chrissy has deprived her Twitter account and decided to take "a little break,quot;.

"I really hate what this drama has caused this week." "Calling my baby boys out of the Petri dish or inventing flight manifests with my name on them to 'Epstein Island', to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross, so I'll take a little break."