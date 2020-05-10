Chrissy Teigen hurt by fellow cookbook author Alison Roman & # 39; s Diss

WENN

The author of & # 39; Cravings & # 39; she's 'beaten down and beaten' after food columnist Alison Roman criticized her business adventure in the culinary world and hinted that she was a salesperson.

Up News Info –

Chrissy Teigen was disappointed by Alison RomanCriticism of his foray into the culinary world.

On Friday May 8, 2020, Alison said of Chrissy, according to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post: "I had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, Line at Target."

"Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where there are only people who run a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it's not something I want to do. I don't aspire to that."

Taking to Twitter, the "Bring the funny"The star reflected on the comments, admitting she was hurt by the comments, explaining:" This is a huge bummer and it hit me hard. "

%MINIFYHTMLe27968f61d89bbec437ac8418da3a73816%

"I've made her recipes for years, bought cookbooks, supported her on social media, and praised her in interviews. I even signed up to produce the same show she talks about in this article."

She added: "I really loved everything about Alison. I was jealous of having a food book on the cover instead of a face! I've made countless NYT recipes she's created, posting along the way."

"There are many days that I cry a lot because Cravings, the site, is our baby that we love to pump content," Teigen continued. "We do this job ourselves, and there are no monetary gains yet. It's just work, work, work, and the reward is that you like it. So being called a salesperson … hurts!"

Chrissy concluded, "Anyway, now that he's out there. I think we should probably stop following @alisoneroman."

After receiving criticism online, Alison tried to defend her comments, explaining: "I want to clarify, I am not going to look for anyone who is successful, especially women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, It works very well for some, but I don't see it working for me. "