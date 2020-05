This year there is no brunch outside the house, but there is a lot of shared love online for mothers around the world. Politicians, athletes, celebrities, and civilians celebrated the women who were there for them from the start, hugged them in good times and bad, and generally provided the universal shot (love) for all their personal trauma.

These are some of the greetings already published:

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

my girlfriend here asking for gifts for Mother's Day because she is "the mother of my cats" – Michael J. Murphy (@MikeyMurphy) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother's Day to my mother, who always texts me when she thinks my tweets are too risky, because if she doesn't tell me, who will? I love you mom. pic.twitter.com/8x1VUopFxk – Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 10, 2020

On behalf of the MJFF family, Happy Mother's Day to Tracy Pollan and all the moms in our community who inspire us every day. We are very grateful for your dedication to a #Parkinsons cure. pic.twitter.com/aXJvdy68oY %MINIFYHTMLb836753fca6aef825dbc4d5e3bc84a8214% – michaeljfox.org (@MichaelJFoxOrg) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother's Day to ALL moms! – Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 10, 2020