Celebrating mother's day through a window at the senior centers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There have been no visitors allowed inside the Walker Methodist Care Suites in Edina for the past two months as a precautionary measure since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Several families have only been able to call and FaceTime their loved ones who live in this senior care center.

However, on Mother's Day, Walker's Methodist staff arranged for families to have private time with their mothers through a glass window at scheduled 30-minute time intervals.

"This is very difficult because being Greeks, we are hugging and kissing," said Tina Menter.

"Your mother is there and I couldn't hug her, I couldn't hug her," said Jamie Amacci.

Jamie and Tina come from a tight-knit Greek family of 6 girls, and their matriach is Helen Peters, 88, who is staying at Walker Methodist Care Suites.

The two daughters came to sit with their mother for a short time and wish her a happy Mother's Day. The staff was also able to deliver gifts to her mother.

"We are very, very grateful to Walker Methodist and to them who treat our mother with dignity," said Menter.

The two wish they didn't have to celebrate Mother's Day this way, but they're thankful that they were able to at least physically see her, even if it was through a window.

"Life really is different now and we just take it one day at a time," Amacci said.

Despite all of its precautions to close the facility to visitors early, Walker Methodist Care Suites has four residents with COVID-19 at this time. A fifth resident contracted the virus, but has already recovered and no one died.

