Celebrate Mother's Day with the best star quotes about motherhood

Happy Mother's Day!
Today, children around the world celebrate their mothers in honor of the holidays, and mothers share how much being a mother means to them.
Our favorite celebrities are no exception, and many famous moms have voiced their favorite motherhood moments over the years, from inspiring advice to hilarious stories.
To mark the occasion, we've put together some of the cutest mothers' quotes about parenting.
Either Blake Lively joking about how much of motherhood is being excreted and vomiting Angelina JolieThe philosophy of raising their children to be citizens of the world, all these mothers have great wisdom to impart.
Even first-time moms have already learned valuable lessons they want to share, like Shay mitchellReflections on the expectations and pressures that moms face.
So, take a look at the best quotes these celebrities have about being a mom.
We are sure that some will surely make you smile.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe KardashianThe best quotes about motherhood are simply in the sweet and constant messages she shares publicly with her daughter. True.
"I give thanks every day because I was chosen to be your mommy,quot;, keeping up with the Kardashians star shared on Instagram. "I will never take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will love you easily until the end of time!"
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian She is the proud mother of four children whom she values above all else.
"I have an unconditional love for my children. No matter what, I will always love and support them in everything they choose to do in life. My family was so united growing up; now that I am a mother, I understand the bond that my mother and father felt with us, "he shared on his website.
"There may be ups and downs with children, but whatever happens, I always learn a lot from them. Being a mother is the most important job I have."
Kylie Jenner
The self-made billionaire shared in an interview with Kim everything she thinks about her little one Stormi.
"I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I'm stressed about leaving her, I think,‘ I'm doing it for you, "Kylie told Kim. "Everyone says you change completely when you become a mother, but I really feel the same, only better."
Kourtney Kardashian
The mom of three shared with Parents her mentality of being a mother when she was pregnant with her second child.
On motherhood, Kourtney said: "Definitely my favorite role in life. It changed me and made me realize that there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. Being a mother is what life is all about. I hope that the People realize what life's priorities should be and know that not everything has to be perfect. "
Splash News
Kristin Cavallari
In an interview with Modeliste Magazinevia People, Kristin Cavallari She expressed her experience of being the mother of her three children.
"There is much more love in your life. I finally feel like I have a real identity," Cavallari shared. "I feel like I have a purpose here in life right now. I'm the mother of these three amazing little babies, and my whole world just opened up."
Shay mitchell
Shay mitchell gave a sincere interview to fashion about the stress and expectations of being a mother.
"There is a lot of stress and anxiety," he admitted. "I heard all these things from my friends saying, 'You are going to guess many things that you do, you will feel guilty when you leave it.'
But mom stops Atlas She has begun to feel more secure in her role, adding: "(It has been all about) just taking the time to prepare and being alone to (say,) 'Okay, now I can handle this, I have this, a lot People have done this before me, and so many people have felt the same. "
Hilary Duff
"I don't always balance everything, I do my best and some months are crazier than others," said Duff. ME! News in an exclusive interview "I'm a mom first, so (Luca) is always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, 'Hey, can I make this work? Are you going to get enough What do you need from me? "
Now that Hilary Duff He has two kiddos, we are sure the balancing act is even more difficult, but that mom is shaking him anyway!
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney
Beyoncé
The powerful singer is a great inspiration for all of us, but it turns out that the mother also makes sure to be the same for her own children.
"I realized why I was born and, more than anything, of all the things I want to happen to my son and the best way to do it is not by preaching or telling him, but by showing him by example," he said.
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway
When it comes to good parenting tips, Anne Hathaway shared that he obtained an A-plus list of Prince harry and Meghan Markle!
"They get down to the child's level and talk to them face to face so that their child feels empowered," she says. The Sunday Times. "I thought it was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan"
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Mindy kaling
While the Mindy Project The actress is a mother, she also has a sweet quote about how she saw her own mother.
"I would say my mother is the most important role model in my life, but that term doesn't seem to encompass enough when I use it on her," Kaling said. "She was the love of my life."
Presley Ann / Getty images for Disney
Vanessa Lachey
"We talked about how we would have cared for a daughter and the things we would teach: how to grow up to be a strong, independent and confident woman who knows she is loved," Vanessa said.
Stefan / BACKGRID
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan She is the proud mother of two children and knows how to increase their self-confidence.
In 2017, he did an interview with People on how to build Everly, saying: "Starting early and starting to build your confidence in your true authenticity and in yourself is important, because later, when the influences come, she will try to tell you: & # 39; You are not great & # 39; and & # 39; You are not amazing, "she will have that strong feeling to remember,quot;.
Courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mila Kunis
While she plays "Bad Mom,quot; in movies, in real life Mila Kunis She couldn't be a better father to her two children, whom she attributes to having changed her whole outlook on life.
"I prioritized my life, in all honesty," shared the star during her Bad mothers junket press. "I traveled during my 20s and was very selfish, in a good way, not in a way that I regret. And I think having a child made me realize how incredibly disinterested I want to be."
Instagram / Megan Fox
Megan fox
Megan fox She is the last woman standing in her family, since she and Brian Austin Green He has three children, and the mother has a charming approach to her parenting style.
"I don't think I should teach my children harsh words or punishment. I think if I love them the right way, there is no need for that," he said. Harper & # 39; s Bazaar Arabia of his philosophy. "I am a free-spirited mother."
Rob Latour / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan ReynoldThe couple's goals include being amazing parents to three children, including all the fun times that come with being a parent.
"It is difficult when you shit and vomit, but having a baby is wonderful," the mother joked. NW Magazine in 2016. "Even when it's tough and I'm exhausted, I think, 'I'm very lucky'."
Monica Schipper / Getty for Netflix
Angelina Jolie
The mother of six children, who has worked with organizations like UNICEF and is a UN Goodwill Ambassador, considers it a priority to share those same humanitarian values with her children.
"With my family, I am trying to raise them to respect all people and make friends around the world and feel at home with the world and really live a truly global life," he once said. "I think that is what shapes them and it's really important to me."
