Celebrate Mother's Day with the best star quotes about motherhood

Happy Mother's Day!

Today, children around the world celebrate their mothers in honor of the holidays, and mothers share how much being a mother means to them.

Our favorite celebrities are no exception, and many famous moms have voiced their favorite motherhood moments over the years, from inspiring advice to hilarious stories.

To mark the occasion, we've put together some of the cutest mothers' quotes about parenting.

Either Blake Lively joking about how much of motherhood is being excreted and vomiting Angelina JolieThe philosophy of raising their children to be citizens of the world, all these mothers have great wisdom to impart.

Even first-time moms have already learned valuable lessons they want to share, like Shay mitchellReflections on the expectations and pressures that moms face.

So, take a look at the best quotes these celebrities have about being a mom.