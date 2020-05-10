Castle Rock restaurant reopens in defiance of public health order statewide

A Castle Rock restaurant saw huge crowds on Sunday when it reopened entirely for Mother's Day, in open defiance of the state public health order that limits restaurants to take-out and delivery services.

Customers filled C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen on Trail Boss Drive on Sunday, filling restaurant tables, their patio, and lining up for dinner service.

"It was amazing for me," said Nick Whitehill, who ordered food for what he thought would be the pickup on the sidewalk on Sunday.

Whitehill said he was surprised to see the large crowd when he arrived. Wearing a mask, she entered to try to pick up her order, which she had already paid for, but left immediately, without her food, after realizing that none of the employees wore masks and that no one inside was practicing social distancing. , he said.

While Douglas County has not required its residents to wear masks within businesses, Governor Jared Polis has recommended the widespread use of cloth face coatings and mandated essential state employees, including supermarket employees and workers. restaurants, wearing masks while interacting with the public.

Photos and videos shared on social media of the crowds inside C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen on Sunday showed that hardly anyone wore masks.

Happy C,amp;C Mother's Day at Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother's Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg – Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

Whitehill said that he posted photos of the crowd on Twitter to warn others not to go to the restaurant and to "embarrass,quot; the restaurant, he said.

"I wasn't even going to eat the food, even if I had gotten it," he said. "I went in, took the photo and turned around."

Whitehill said he also filed a formal complaint with the Tri-County Health Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen owner April Arellano also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday, but a Twitter account for the restaurant He said it was reopening to defend "for the United States, small businesses, the Constitution, and against our governor's overreach in Colorado!"

%MINIFYHTML0362d9a17ad709e54bb3502507b7bd4914%

Arellano also wrote on Facebook that "he would go bankrupt if I don't do something,quot; and said that "if I lose the business, at least I will fight."

"We are long overdue," he said in a comment in his post. "We have served for two months. We can't get sales of $ 200 / day when 2 employees cost me $ 250 not counting, food, cost, utilities, and rent. "

On Sunday, Arellano posted a short live video on his Facebook page showing the crowd at the restaurant.

"So much for some of those people who say no one will show up," he said in the video. “Thank you, thank you, thank you very much for the support, guys. I have to go back to work ".

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said no one was available on Sunday to discuss the restaurant's reopening or what could be done about it, but said violating the state's public health order is a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of $ 1,000 or more. a year in jail.

Authorities have also said that restaurants could have their licenses revoked for violating the order. Everyone in the state is required to follow the statewide public health order that created guidelines on how businesses can reopen as Colorado enters the "safest at home,quot; phase of the state's response to the new pandemic of coronavirus.

Under that order, restaurants, cafes, bars, and coffee shops cannot offer dinner services until at least May 26, but they can complete delivery orders and takeaways as long as they follow social distancing protocols. Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that he would like to see Colorado restaurants reopen by the end of the month, if not before Memorial Day.

Tri-County Health Department officials closed Waters Edge Winery in Centennial Thursday because the restaurant was allowing customers to sit at tables in the courtyard and was ignoring measures of social distancing, according to the health department. The restaurant reopened on Friday for takeaway and delivery services after the owner agreed to follow all public health orders.