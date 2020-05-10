Home Local News Castle Rock restaurant reopens in defiance of public health order statewide

By
Matilda Coleman
A Castle Rock restaurant saw huge crowds on Sunday when it reopened entirely for Mother's Day, in open defiance of the state public health order that limits restaurants to take-out and delivery services.

Customers filled C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen on Trail Boss Drive on Sunday, filling restaurant tables, their patio, and lining up for dinner service.

"It was amazing for me," said Nick Whitehill, who ordered food for what he thought would be the pickup on the sidewalk on Sunday.

Whitehill said he was surprised to see the large crowd when he arrived. Wearing a mask, she entered to try to pick up her order, which she had already paid for, but left immediately, without her food, after realizing that none of the employees wore masks and that no one inside was practicing social distancing. , he said.

While Douglas County has not required its residents to wear masks within businesses, Governor Jared Polis has recommended the widespread use of cloth face coatings and mandated essential state employees, including supermarket employees and workers. restaurants, wearing masks while interacting with the public.

Photos and videos shared on social media of the crowds inside C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen on Sunday showed that hardly anyone wore masks.

Whitehill said that he posted photos of the crowd on Twitter to warn others not to go to the restaurant and to "embarrass,quot; the restaurant, he said.

"I wasn't even going to eat the food, even if I had gotten it," he said. "I went in, took the photo and turned around."

Whitehill said he also filed a formal complaint with the Tri-County Health Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen owner April Arellano also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday, but a Twitter account for the restaurant He said it was reopening to defend "for the United States, small businesses, the Constitution, and against our governor's overreach in Colorado!"

Arellano also wrote on Facebook that "he would go bankrupt if I don't do something,quot; and said that "if I lose the business, at least I will fight."

"We are long overdue," he said in a comment in his post. "We have served for two months. We can't get sales of $ 200 / day when 2 employees cost me $ 250 not counting, food, cost, utilities, and rent. "

On Sunday, Arellano posted a short live video on his Facebook page showing the crowd at the restaurant.

"So much for some of those people who say no one will show up," he said in the video. “Thank you, thank you, thank you very much for the support, guys. I have to go back to work ".

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said no one was available on Sunday to discuss the restaurant's reopening or what could be done about it, but said violating the state's public health order is a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of $ 1,000 or more. a year in jail.

