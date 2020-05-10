Can gender-leaning Israeli super prawns help feed the world?

Can a shrimp smile? It's hard to tell if the lanky, blue-legged crustaceans hiding inside the huge aquaculture tanks are really happy, but they certainly seem happy. Perhaps it is because they are well fed and happily unaware of what lies outside the laboratory: the harsh, dry environment of Israel's Negev desert, which is not a natural habitat for any form of aquatic life. It may also be because the tank contains an exclusively female population, devoid of males, who tend to be territorial, aggressive, and create stressful conditions that do not promote optimal growth.

Regardless of their mental state, these placid crustaceans are the product of a unique gender-bending technique that promises to make them a delightful link to a sustainable global food chain. Or, the technique could be the latest in a long line of developments that compel us to carefully analyze the benefits and costs of achieving sustainability by meddling in the basic biology of the food we end up eating.

Gender bending giants

In truth, the creatures in question are not shrimp; rather, they are a species of freshwater prawn, known to biologists as Macrobrachium rosenbergii. Commonly known as giant prawns, they are a staple of traditional Southeast Asian cuisine. Their taste and aptitude for simple aquaculture techniques made them a traditional cash crop for Thai, Malaysian and Vietnamese farmers, who raise them in large outdoor ponds.

Despite its ability to quickly and efficiently convert raw material into body mass, its adoption in other regions has been hampered by the narrow comfort zone of jungle-raised prawns. Because they do not fare well in waters colder than 26ºC (79ºF) or warmer than 30ºC (86ºF), attempts to cultivate them in most other regions have failed. The critters also need relatively spacious rooms to reduce growth-inhibiting interactions with aggressive territorial males, a requirement that makes breeding them in the warm but more restricted confines of high-tech aquaculture systems less profitable.

Now, however, freshwater prawns can enjoy greater commercial success, thanks to a new breeding technique developed by Enzootic, an Israeli agro-biotech company founded in 2012 by Dr. Assaf Shechter and Professor Amir Sagi. One of the company's first initiatives was to develop and market a technology to manipulate the genus of freshwater prawns in collaboration with Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. This collaboration led to the creation of a unique, non-chemical, non-genetic gender flexing treatment that allows freshwater hatcheries to produce female shrimp farming.

Break a different gender barrier

Single-sex stocks may seem boring to us, but for the aquaculturist, they offer several advantages. For example, exclusively female freshwater prawn populations are highly uniform in size and less aggressive, making it possible to breed them in the densest environments necessary for indoor aquaculture to be profitable. Shechter says this and many other developments allow freshwater prawns to be raised in highly productive commercial aquaculture systems that are much less polluting and require less space, energy and water than current operations. (Male-only populations offer other benefits that improve productivity and profits in other types of production systems.)

While it is possible to manually sort shrimp by gender, the process is time consuming and can only be done so far in the production cycle that it is not really practical. Enzootic's gender bending process solves that problem by going upstream to the breeding process and making alterations in the breeding females that cause them to produce offspring of single-sex offspring.

The shrimp used in this process determine their sex in a way somewhat analogous to how it works in humans: There is a chromosomal signal (think of the X / Y chromosomes) that is interpreted by an organ that produces hormones that control male and female development. But unlike humans, the mother can also influence the next generation's sexual development.

The Enzootics process takes advantage of these features. It begins by surgically removing the hormone-producing organ of the "donor,quot; males, which are then broken down into individual cells. When cells are injected into young females, the hormones they produce cause females to develop as males, despite their chromosomes. Like natural male prawns, they can normally mate with other females, but some of their young have a unique trait. Known as "super females," they produce young that will develop into females. no matter of the chromosomes they carry.

Enzootic has established the genetics of its shrimp so that these super females are relatively easy to identify and can be used to quickly produce large populations of nothing but females. "Our goal was to take advantage of this remarkable and natural sexual plasticity to achieve the production of exclusively female populations without any genetic modifications," says Shechter, co-founder of Enzootic.

Amir Sagi of Ben Gurion University in the Negev used many of the same ideas about the factors that control the sexual differentiation of prawns, allowing a parallel technology to be developed to create breeding prawns capable of producing only male offspring, a process that Dramatically increases the productivity of outdoor activities. aquaculture operations. While all-female shrimp stocks are less aggressive and improve in the narrow confines of inland tanks, males offer great advantages for operators using more spacious outdoor ponds.

The absence of females in outdoor ponds eliminates male-to-male competition for pairs that would normally lead to injury, death, and slower growth rates. Removing the stimulus for aggressive behavior also reduces stress, allowing shrimp to direct even more of the calories they receive to growth. This can improve production by up to 45 percent, which, when combined with the Asian market's strong preference for large shrimp, could mean a 50-60 percent increase in a shrimp farmer's income.

Both processes leave intact the natural genetic material of the shrimp. In principle, this could avoid possible real or imagined concerns about the introduction of "franken prawns,quot; in the food chain. However, the process involves a significant manipulation of the biology of the shrimp, so the product may not be seen as "natural,quot; by people concerned with how their food is produced.

Beyond consumer applications, Professor Sagi has also participated in research on the use of shrimp to combat schistosomiasis, a debilitating water-borne disease that affects around 200 million people worldwide, mainly in impoverished areas. Also known as snail fever, the disease is caused by parasitic worms called schistosomes, which use aquatic snails as an intermediate host. Anyone swimming or drinking water inhabited by these snails is likely to contract the disease, which can eventually cause liver damage, kidney failure, infertility, or bladder cancer. In children, it can also inhibit growth and mental development.

As prawns are voracious predators of water snails, tests are underway to determine how commercial aquaculture operations can be configured more effectively for a parallel role as snail control centers. In a recent paper, Sagi and other advocates argue that shrimp could significantly reduce the number of people infected and the cost of the drugs needed to treat them, and that prawn ponds would provide permanent sources of food and income.