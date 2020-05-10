California to Provide Mail Ballots for November Elections to All Voters – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – All Californians who are registered to vote will receive mail ballots for the November election through an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday.
The governor cited health concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and how it cannot lessen in time, as the push for the order.
"There is great concern and anxiety around the November elections in terms of making sure that you can behave safely; to make sure that your health is protected and to make sure that we are reaching out to all registered voters and giving them the opportunity and the option of not feeling like they have to go to a dense and concentrated environment where their health could be at risk, "Newsom said.
Newsom said that while voters are urged to vote by mail, he also acknowledged that there will be many voters who would rather vote in person. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is spearheading the effort to come up with a plan to have all polling places established for proper physical distance with coronavirus safety guidelines in mind, Newsom said.
Padilla, who spoke by phone at the governor's press conference on Friday, said the state will implement strict social distancing rules for people who decide to vote at a polling place.
Padilla said the executive order for mail ballots is the first in the country.
"Today we become the first state in the nation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by sending a ballot to every registered voter," said Padilla. "We are meeting our obligation to provide an accessible, safe and secure choice this November."
Voting rights advocates praised the announcement, but called on state officials and lawmakers to also expand access to polling places as much as possible.
"It is imperative that the legislature work closely with counties and community organizations to ensure they have the resources to run a strong public education campaign that reaches all eligible California voters," said Anthony Thigpenn, president of the group for California Calls voting defense.
Newsom and Padilla said they plan to work with county-level officials across the state to set standards for in-person voting for elections. Newsom could issue an executive order later this year if those rules are not agreed to before May 30.
Voters can verify and affirm their registration status by visiting voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. Voters will not be required to pay postage since mail ballot postage is prepaid in California.
"There is no safer, more physically distant and healthier way to exercise your right to vote than from the safety and convenience of your own home," said Padilla.
