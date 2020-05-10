Business owners concerned about loss of parking in downtown St. Paul after recent additions to bike lane voting – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is a clash between the development of small businesses and large cities.

This week, the St. Paul City Council voted unanimously to add bike lanes on 9th and 10th streets.

Despite objections from business owners in the area who say removing street parking in addition to COVID-19 could be a recipe for closings.

"It was an opportunity to be in a downtown neighborhood with a lot of people moving and a lot of excitement," said Jordan Smith, owner of Black Sheep Pizza.

Smith opened the location at the corner of 10th and Robert Street in downtown St. Paul nine years ago.

Now he is the second to guess that decision.

"If I had known it wouldn't be a street parking lot and it would be surrounded in a way that is a very different restaurant location than what we bought," Smith said.

The St. Paul City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to move forward by adding bike lanes on 9th and 10th Streets in St. Paul, removing much of the already limited parking from several companies.

"I feel a little defeated," said Carol Hunn-Gregory, owner of Keys Café around the corner from Black Sheep Pizza, "I wouldn't have bought the space."

"Why would you remove a city-wide parking block and then expect business owners to prosper?" Hunn-Gregory said.

Neighboring business owners in Sawadtee say the move could severely affect companies already dealing with the consequences of COVID-19.

"I would say more than 90 percent park on that street," said Sawadtee owner Cyndy Harrison. "We are hearing how important sidewalk pickup is and the city and county decisions are effectively removing our sidewalk."

Subsidized parking spots on nearby ramps are being discussed. But at a time when business is already tough, these owners are concerned.

"It makes it an almost impossible environment to run a small restaurant," said Smith.

"Someone is not going to park on a ramp to pick up food and go out," said Harrison.

"All we ask for is a little more parking," Hunn-Gregory said.

But as with COVID-19, this hurdle will force them to be creative in order to survive.

"As my mother says," It's not a problem, it's an opportunity, "so I have to look for opportunities," said Hunn-Gregory.

"This piece didn't work, but we're there for the long haul, so we'll work it out," Smith said.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin this fall.

Mayor Melvin Carter's team says it knows the concerns and values ​​the comments, and that those concerns will be considered in the city's COVID-19 response.