Britney Spears leaves little to the imagination in the new work of art & # 39; Gloria & # 39;

The successful & # 39; Toxic & # 39; debuts a smoldering alternative artwork for their 2016 studio album after it jumped to No. 1 on the iTunes chart after the fan campaign.

Britney Spears He has unveiled a new alternative work of art for his 2016 album "Glory," following a fan campaign that saw the record for iTunes pop chart in the United States.

Then Mariah Carey Fans managed to land their 2008 album "E = MC2" at the top of the iTunes chart with the # JusticeForEMC2 campaign, Britney fans wanted some of the action and turned to social media in a bid to secure the Justice for "Glory".

After his efforts, the record reached number one on the list and the 38-year-old pop icon rejoiced with online fans for the achievement.

On Friday, May 8, 2020, the "Toxic" star continued to celebrate the record by changing the cover without notice, replacing his original photo of his lighted face with a new add-on, showing her stretched out between chains across a desert landscape.

"You asked for a new Glory cover and since it hit # 1 we have had to make it happen," Britney wrote alongside the new cover image. "I couldn't have done it without all of you."

The new photo, in which the star simply wears a single gold piece, barely obtained, had garnered nearly half a million likes within hours of being posted.

<br />

When the album topped the charts earlier this month, Britney told fans online, "WOW !!!! I didn't expect to see this today … you guys are awesome !!!!! I love this album and I'm happy to see you too !!!! "