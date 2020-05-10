Britain to impose coronavirus quarantine on air arrivals

LONDON [Reuters] – Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday that Britain will soon impose a mandatory quarantine on travelers arriving in the country by air to try to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, indicating how cautious the country to relax its seven-week blockade.
Johnson did not provide details on how the quarantine will work. But given that the transmission rate of the virus has dropped dramatically across the country, he made it clear that the government now sees people abroad as the greatest threat to a country that is already one of the most infected in Europe.
In a highly anticipated national speech that was intended to serve as a model for the next phase of Britain's response, Johnson urged the public to "stay vigilant," softening his earlier warning to "stay home."
People, he said, can now exercise outdoors as much as they want, sunbathe in the parks, play golf and return to their workplaces if they can't work from home. But other than that, the current restrictions will remain in place.
"This is not the time simply to end the blockade," Johnson said, as he credited social distancing with slowing the spread of the virus. Instead, we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures. "
Johnson said that, under a gradual lifting of the shutdown, some stores and schools may reopen as early as June 1. Restaurants and cafes, particularly those with outdoor tables, can continue in July, he said, though that will depend on staying low. transmission levels. Pubs will be closed longer.
Details of the quarantine system, and whether it would apply only to airports, have not yet been resolved, authorities said. But it is unlikely to be introduced for several weeks, after the transmission rate has dropped further.
With so little change actually now, the prime minister's speech seemed mostly about adjusting the government's marketing message. Even before Mr. Johnson spoke, there was criticism from critics, who said the new guide to "staying alert,quot; was so vague that it risked confusion.
The change in tone opened fissures with political leaders in other parts of Britain, who had moved largely to combat the virus.
Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the first thing she heard about the new slogan was on the front pages of newspapers on Sunday. She said Scotland will stick with the guide for people to stay home.
Mr. Johnson's tentative approach captured the dilemma many world leaders find themselves in: pressured to restart their economies in a coma, but deeply concerned that doing so will spark a new wave of infections. Sometimes those contradictions left Mr. Johnson's message quite confusing.
"Anyone who cannot work from home, for example, those who work in construction and manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work," Johnson said. But he added: "You should avoid public transport if possible, because we must and will maintain social distancing."
The result?
"Work from home if you can, but you must go to work if you cannot work from home," he concluded.
With 31,855 deaths reported by the virus, Britain has the highest death toll in Europe and the second largest in the world, after the United States. British officials contend that direct comparisons across countries are unreliable, and have cited a leading Cambridge University statesman to back up their argument.
But on Sunday, the scholar, David Spiegelhalter, said the actual death toll would likely be much higher than the government's public death toll, and condemned what he called the politically driven "theater of numbers,quot;.
"This is not really a reliable statistical communication," said Professor Spiegelhalter in a BBC interview.
Despite all the bad news, and the question of whether Johnson waited too long to act, the general public has continued to support the shutdown. The biggest challenge for him may come from within his Conservative Party, where some lawmakers are frustrated by the huge costs of the blockade.
Other lawmakers were upset that Mr. Johnson chose to make his announcement on television, rather than Parliament. The release of documents detailing the government's strategy in detail is expected Monday, when Johnson plans to address the House of Commons.
For several days leading up to the speech, the government's handling of the next phase of the pandemic seemed unclear.
On Wednesday, Mr. Johnson said he hoped to "get going,quot; with changes to some restrictions as early as Monday. That generated sensational headlines like "Happy Monday,quot; on The Sun and "Hooray! Lockdown Freedom Beckons,quot; on The Daily Mail.
Alarmed, Downing Street dispatched Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday to say that "any change in the short term will be modest, small and incremental," and that they would be closely monitored and reversed if necessary.
On Sunday, even as he relaxed the limits of outdoor activity, Johnson warned that people who violate the rules could face increased fines. The police have been much more lax in their application than in France.
The prime minister did not announce another measure that had been rumored in the British press in recent weeks: that the government would advise people to wear face masks in public, as other European countries do.
Still, for Mr. Johnson, the speech brought his focus to the circle of crisis: from the indifference he showed before the start of the contagion, to his own near-fatal experience with the disease, and now, to his reluctance to relax the confinement. Too soon for fear that it will trigger new infections.
In early March, Johnson boasted of visiting coronavirus patients at the hospital and shaking hands with them. In the middle of the month, he promised to "send coronavirus packaging in this country,quot; in 12 weeks, even when he refused to order the closure of bars and restaurants. On March 23, he finally imposed a national blockade on Britain like those of France, Italy, and Spain.
Within days, Mr. Johnson had contracted the virus.
The Prime Minister isolated himself and tried to overcome the disease. But his condition worsened and on April 5 he was hospitalized and ended up in the intensive care unit, where he was given oxygen. After being released a week later, he paid tribute to the doctors and nurses, saying "things could have gone either way."
Since his close call, Mr. Johnson's behavior has been more serious. Gone are the windy promises of a rapid end to the crisis. Instead, he has laid the groundwork for a long siege and has begun to speak like an amateur epidemiologist.
Mr. Johnson has repeatedly emphasized the transmission rate of the virus, arguing that it should be kept below 1 to avoid an increase in new cases.
"It would be crazy now to drop that achievement by allowing a second spike," he said.