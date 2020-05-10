Boyz II's men sing mother's day tribute, Alec Baldwin returns as President Trump in & # 39; SNL & # 39;

NBC

The boy band & # 39; End of the Road & # 39; offers & # 39; A Song for Mama & # 39; in honor of all mothers, while the student of & # 39; 30 Rock & # 39; returns as Donald Trump in the last episode of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Boyz II Men arrested for the season finale of "Saturday night live"This weekend, May 9, 2020, to honor mothers across the United States with a special performance.

The most recent episode of the hit sketch show, recorded from the respective houses of the stars in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, saw Kristen Wiig step in as the host, and the iconic R&B group will deliver a Mother's Day-themed performance, director of Sunday's celebration in America.

Singing their 1996 hit "A Song for Mama" during the virtual set, the group's presentation included some photos of the cast members with their own mothers.

<br />

Michael Che He introduced the group, saying: "On behalf of SNL, we would like to send a very happy Mother's Day to all mothers who cannot be with their children this year and to all the mothers we have lost."

%MINIFYHTML3070398fdcbadd5a5a780aa20408c81914%

"We love them, we miss them and we thank them. So ladies and gentlemen and mothers, the most important thing: Boyz II Men."

Elsewhere in the latest installment of "SNL", Alec Baldwin repeated his much-loved portrait of the US leader. USA Donald trump one last time, during a skit that featured a virtual graduation for college students.

<br />

"I am very honored to be your dictator of the valley," he joked during the hilarious segment. "But today it's not about me. It's about you. Although you should spend a little time with me first, because I've been treated very badly."

Meanwhile, Wiig's hosting season was a success, and she used her monologue to honor her mother as they prepared to spend Mother's Day apart.

<br />

"Unfortunately, like many of you, I cannot be with my mother this Mother's Day, so I hope she is well, I tell her that I love her," he said enthusiastically. "I don't know if I really appreciated my mother for the first 45 years of my life, but this year I am especially grateful for all the things she taught me."

"Thank you very much, Happy Mother's Day. Thank you mothers and thank you parents."