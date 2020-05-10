Boyz II Men performs SNL-themed Mother's Day song

Boyz II Men He's here to make sure your mother has a special day.
Before Mother's Day, the popular group performed their beloved hit, "A Song for Mama,quot;, during Saturday night liveHome edition for its final season 45.
Before serenading all the moms, Michael Che presented the trio, who also performed with Baby face.
Talk about an iconic and unforgettable moment.
"To name SNLWe would like to send a very special tribute to all the mothers who cannot be with their children this year, "Che said." And to all the mothers we have lost. We miss you and thank you. "
With a black and white filter, the group's moving tribute was even more special.
Fans also felt the poignant performance on Saturday night.
"I know I'm not the only one who drowns when I listen to Mama by Boyz II Men,quot;, a Twitter user shared. Other wrote, "#SNLAtHome had Boyz II Men tonight singing,quot; A Song For Mama & # 39 ;! They sound like they did 20 years ago. INCREDIBLE ".
Along with the Boyz II Men and Babyface performance, SNLThe end of Season 45 was full of special and fun moments.
Kristen Wiig opened the show with a witty and cheeky monologue. But aside from her hilarious part, it took a few minutes to honor all the moms, including her own.
"This is the Mother's Day show and at SNL it is a very special time to celebrate mothers," she said. "Unfortunately, probably like many of you, I cannot be with my mother on this Mother's Day. So I hope she is well, I would like to tell her that I love her and send her good luck."
Overall, the season finale was one to remember.
And if you haven't done something to your mom yet, show her the Boyz II Men performance. Watch the video above to see it in all its glory!
