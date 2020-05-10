Bosses between NFL centerpieces as they chase after replay – Up News Info

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the makeshift interview room outside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, defensive tackle Chris Jones yelled at Chiefs teammate Frank Clark and promised that the Super Bowl championship had just ended. winning would not be the last.

Your path to a repeat will start at home.

And there will be plenty of opportunities for soccer fans across the country to monitor their progress.

An organization that was only an afterthought less than a decade ago is now one of the centerpieces of the NFL calendar, which launched Thursday night with much fanfare and even more hope that it will actually be played. The Chiefs will celebrate their first championship in five decades by facing off Thursday night with the Houston Texans, who have quickly become one of their new rivals, to officially start the 2020 season.

However, it does not stop there. The Chiefs have a maximum allocation of five games in primetime for the second consecutive season, and the front of their schedule is particularly difficult, with three of their first four games against division champions.

"We have an opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in this league," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “I know that our organization and our fans are excited about these challenges. We look forward to raising the banner of last year's Super Bowl championship and all that comes with defending our title in the 2020 season. "

The game against Houston has a big reserve if only because it's another matchup between the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and his Texans counterpart Deshaun Watson. It will also be the first opportunity for Texans to avenge an embarrassing playoff crisis, when they squandered a 24-0 lead in an eventual 51-31 loss last season.

After visiting the Chargers, the Chiefs return across the country for what could be the biggest game of the entire NFL season: Chiefs vs. Ravens, the game that most fans expected, and probably wanted, for last year's AFC title.

%MINIFYHTMLbba09b123137a87fd29df4789fab42c414%

It's a matchup of the 2018 league MVP at Mahomes and the 2019 MVP at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league's best arm and arguably the best legs. The two teams played early last season in a game won by the Chiefs, and combined for nearly 1,000 yards and 60 first attempts, precisely in the type of shooting one would expect.

The Chiefs return home to take on the Patriots, who are now immersing themselves in life after Tom Brady, and have a game Thursday night in Buffalo and a Sunday showdown with the Panthers in a couple of games that are likely to draw. to many viewers.

Otherwise, they will tune into Week 12 and Week 15.

The first date is the Chiefs' trip to Tampa Bay, which has not only Brady and tight end Rob Gronwkowski, but also electrifying Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. The second date is a possible Super Bowl matchup in New Orleans, which is also the first time that Mahomes and Drew Brees of the Saints have faced each other.

"Whenever you have a chance to play against some of the best players to play the game, I always see it as a great challenge," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said after the schedules were released.

Mathieu has been among the Chiefs players who have been aiming for a repeat. The organization signed almost all free agents after their Super Bowl win, and added a couple of useful pieces, especially first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a perfect running back for his scheme, during the draft.

"You know you will get the best effort and the best change from each team," said Mahomes, "so for us, we have seen what the other teams in our division have been doing, and we understand that they are trying to come out and compete against us. and trying to take our crown off. So it's about us getting better inside ourselves so we can get out there and play our best football when it comes to that. "