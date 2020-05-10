Boris Johnson sets coronavirus update for British public – Up News Info

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government could try to reopen the hospitality industry in July by establishing a "road map" to ease the coronavirus blockade restrictions.

In a television address Sunday night local time, Johnson said that if the infection rate remains low, the UK can reopen "at least part of the hotel industry and other public places, provided they are safe and reinforce the social distancing".

His words were backed by a graphic of an entrance ticket, which suggests that cinemas and theaters could fall under government plans after they have been paralyzed by months of closure.

