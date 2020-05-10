Bono reveals & # 39; Songs that saved his life & # 39; on his 60th birthday

Instagram

The U2 rocker celebrates his 60th birthday by releasing a track list of characters like David Bowie, John Lennon, and Kanye West that inspired him over the years.

U2 star Bond He celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, May 10, 2020 by listing the 60 songs that have inspired him the most over the years.

He told fans that the songs were "songs that saved my life" in a post on the band's official website.

"These are some of the songs that saved my life … the ones that I couldn't have lived without … the ones that took me from there to here, from zero to 60 … through all the scratches, all kinds from annoyance, from serious to silly … and joy, especially joy, "wrote the Irish rocker.

"I wanted to thank the artists and everyone who helped make them … they were doing the same for me … I am writing a fan letter to accompany each song to try to explain my fascination."

Bono's list included "Miserere", the song he recorded with the deceased Luciano Pavarotti and Zucchero, Billie eilish"everything I wanted", "I want to hold your hand" by The Beatlesand songs of Sex Guns, Kanye West, David Bowie, Ramones, The match, Kraftwerk, Johnny Cash, The Fugees, Public Enemy, Patti smith, Lady Gagaand John Lennon.