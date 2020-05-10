Bollywood songs about mothers and their unwavering love.

There is a Bollywood song for every mood. Whether it is love, separation, friendship … or the irreplaceable bond we share with our mothers.
Today, on Mother's Day, we will celebrate the invaluable bond by listing a series of Hindi songs dedicated to mothers. From an emotional song to a soft melody, there is a song that pays tribute to the bond between a mother and a child. So sit back and scroll through our Mother's Day playlist.
Aisa kyun maa – neerja
Maa Ka phone – Khoobsurat
Chunar – ABCD 2
Meri maa – Yaariyan
Janam janam – Phata Poster Nikla Hero
Pyaari maa, mumma – Dasvidaniya
Maa – Taare Zameen Par
Lukka Chuppi – Rang De Basanti
Sone de maa – Lokhandwala shooting
Your kitni achhi hai – Raja Aur Runk
