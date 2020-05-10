Bollywood songs about mothers and their unwavering love.

There is a Bollywood song for every mood. Whether it is love, separation, friendship … or the irreplaceable bond we share with our mothers.

%MINIFYHTMLfa970f1d44bdfa6f896568d9cbeee45f15%

Today, on Mother's Day, we will celebrate the invaluable bond by listing a series of Hindi songs dedicated to mothers. From an emotional song to a soft melody, there is a song that pays tribute to the bond between a mother and a child. So sit back and scroll through our Mother's Day playlist.

Aisa kyun maa – neerja

Maa Ka phone – Khoobsurat

Chunar – ABCD 2

Meri maa – Yaariyan

Janam janam – Phata Poster Nikla Hero

Pyaari maa, mumma – Dasvidaniya

Maa – Taare Zameen Par

%MINIFYHTMLfa970f1d44bdfa6f896568d9cbeee45f16%

Lukka Chuppi – Rang De Basanti

Sone de maa – Lokhandwala shooting

Your kitni achhi hai – Raja Aur Runk