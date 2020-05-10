Bioluminescent Waves Light Up Southern California Coasts – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLdc4f2a4dcd4e882f749c17346abab97015%

– The bright blue waves are creating a spectacular scene on the beaches of Southern California.

Bioluminescence is known as "red tide," or an algal bloom, which is a large concentration of microorganisms in the water.

On sunny days, the water emits a cloudy reddish hue, and at night, when the organisms are agitated by the movements, they emit a neon blue glow.

Due to orders to stay home, many people cannot experience the phenomenon first hand.

Red tide can sometimes have deleterious effects on fish, marine mammals, and birds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Experts also say that not all of these algal blooms are harmful and that most of the time they actually provide food and nutrients for ocean plants and animals, NOAA said.

It is unclear how long the red tide will last in SoCal.