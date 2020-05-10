Berkeley officials warn students leaving the University of California of severe fines for illegal dumping – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Even though the University of California-Berkeley campus has been largely empty since the March coronavirus shelter instead ended classes in person, many students have returned to move out of their residences for the purpose of spring semester instruction on Friday.

The annual ritual generally involves leaving large amounts of discarded mattresses and furniture on the sidewalk, and Berkeley officials were

Reminding tenants and landlords on Sunday to properly plan and dispose of items that are no longer needed during move-in.

The annual appeal has new meaning this year, as the city seeks to keep sanitation workers safe from possible COVID-19 transmission.

"Throwing mattresses and other items on the sidewalk creates a disaster and does not promote reuse," the city said in an announcement, asking that mattress recyclers be used for disposal.

Fines for illegal dumping can be as high as $ 1,000 a day, city officials warned.

Tenants should use a building's trash can, the city advises, and if they are full, properties with one to four units can schedule a free bulk trash pickup.

Another option is to buy prepaid trash bags from the city that can be left on the sidewalk to be picked up by the city's Zero Waste Division. Up to 10 bags can be left on the sidewalk to pick them up.

Prepaid bags, bulk waste collection or short-term garbage scheduling or additional collection services are available by calling 311 or (510)

981-2489.

Items left on the sidewalk in trash bags will not be collected.

Items or supplies bags and up to 2 mattresses, box springs or futons can be free at the Berkeley Transfer Station at 1201 Second St.

"When visiting the transfer station, everyone should wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols to protect themselves and the workers," says the city.

Recyclable items should be placed in the trash.

Items that cannot be recycled on the sidewalk should be brought to the Berkeley Recycling Center at 669 Gilman St. The center is currently operating with limited delivery, so visit their site at http://berkeleyrecycling.org/ for updated information. about what is accepted.

To keep garbage workers safe, the city says precautions must be taken. Waste and recycling materials must fit inside the car with the lid fully closed. All trash in the trash cart must be in a closed plastic bag. If the boxes are too large to fit inside a cart, break them down and cut them.

"Wash your hands before and after removing your containers for collection," says the city. "Disinfect or clean the handles and caps to further reduce exposure."

Because workers sort recycled materials by workers, it is important to put only recyclable materials in their container and not items like

tissues, paper towels, wipes, masks, or latex gloves; food and liquids; or any cleaning materials used for cleaning COVID-19.