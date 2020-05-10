Becoming the "King of the fans,quot; can lead to unexpected overkill

WASHINGTON (AP) – As requests for fans of the national reserve peaked in late March, President Donald Trump made what seemed like a bold statement: His administration would have 100,000 in 100 days.

At the time, the Department of Health and Human Services had not ordered a new respirator since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in January. But records show that over the next three weeks, the agency hastened to make Trump's promise a reality, spending nearly $ 3 billion to encourage American manufacturers to run breathing machines at an unprecedented rate.

An analysis of federal hiring data by The Associated Press shows the agency is now on track to surpass 100,000 new fans by July 13, about a week after the 100-day deadline that Trump first gave. the 27th of March.

By the end of 2020, the administration is expected to receive nearly 200,000 new fans, based on the AP's review of current federal purchase contracts. That would be more than double the 160,000 fans than US hospitals. USA They had before the pandemic.

"We became the king of fans, thousands upon thousands of fans," Trump boasted in a speech on April 29.

But in the past month, the demand for ventilators has decreased even as the death toll in the United States from the new coronavirus has increased more than 80,000. After observing unusually high death rates for coronavirus victims who were put on ventilators, many doctors are using them only as a last resort.

That is raising the unexpected possibility that the United States may soon be inundated with surplus fans, so much so that the White House now plans to send thousands abroad to help boost the viral response from other nations.

In a speech to Republican members of Congress on Friday, the president attributed to his son-in-law, White House chief adviser Jared Kushner, the task of buying the fans.

"We build, and we build, and we build," Trump said. “We now have nine factories that are throwing fans at numbers that no one can believe. It was really, there hasn't been any of that since World War II, where we did the same thing with other types of products. "

Daniel Adelman, a professor at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago who teaches health analysis, said the United States government is now buying more than double the number of fans it needs, even in the worst case scenario. that predicts the spread of COVID- 19)

But Adelman said mathematical models cannot predict with certainty how many ventilators will be needed if there is a resurgence of the coronavirus later in the year or if there is another pandemic in the future.

"It seems inconsistent with the forecasts you are seeing," Adelman said of the government purchases. "I probably prefer that they order too many instead of ordering too few."

In patients with severe cases of COVID-19, the virus attacks the lungs, causing fluid to accumulate in small air sacs called alveoli. This makes it difficult for the lungs to transfer oxygen from the air into the blood, which can be fatal. To treat these low oxygen levels, doctors have historically relied on ventilators.

The National Strategic Reserve, the federal government's emergency medical supplies reserve, had around 16,660 ventilators ready to deploy in early March, with an additional 2,400 for maintenance.

In the middle of the month, health officials and state governors with the worst virus outbreaks began to express concern that the supply of breathing machines could be depleted, potentially leaving thousands of critically ill patients breathless. .

Among those who asked for additional ventilators was Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), Who predicted on March 24 that all ventilators in his state would be in use and that patients in need would be left without proper treatment. Cuomo said projections showed that New York would need at least 30,000 additional fans to overcome the peak of the mid-April outbreak. At that time, FEMA had dispatched 400 to New York.

Trump expressed skepticism at Cuomo's figures even as his administration rushed to send 4,000 additional fans to New York, about a quarter of the nation's emergency reserve. Still, Cuomo begged for more.

"You choose the 26,000 people who are going to die," Cuomo said at a press conference,

However, it was not just New York. Similarly, dire projections of a fan deficit were also circulating within the White House.

“The scariest day of my life was about a month ago when, after a long day of meetings, my team told me that we would need 130,000 fans; that we were short of hundreds of thousands of fans, "Trump said in a briefing on April 14." I had governors requesting unreasonable sums that the federal government simply did not have. "

In late March, a bipartisan chorus of state governors and members of Congress was calling on the president to exercise his emergency authority under the Defense Production Act to compel American companies to produce fans.

Trump had balked at invoking the Korean War-era law, which gives the president exclusive authority to direct American industrial production of critical supplies in times of national emergency, saying the private sector was stepping up production of ventilators and other medical supplies on your own.

But on March 27, Trump changed course, announcing that he would invoke the Defense Production Law to produce fans, which meant that companies would have to prioritize federal orders over other customers.

"In the next 100 days, well, first of all, we've already delivered thousands of them, but within the next 100 days, we'll manufacture or somehow get over 100,000 additional units," Trump said.

In early April, FEMA officials confirmed to the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee that the demand for fans would soon exceed the available supply. To ration what was left, FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor ordered that the remaining fans in the national reserve be designated as a "strategic national asset,quot;, to be provided to states on a case-by-case basis, where hospitals could demonstrate a " demanding needs ”to maintain life in 72 hours.

Federal purchasing records show that three months after the pandemic, HHS, which includes the National Strategic Reserve, had not yet placed any orders for new fans in 2020.

That changed three days after Trump's March 27 edict, with HSS signing a $ 350 million deal with Zoll Medical Corp. Records show a flurry of around a dozen large orders with other ventilator manufacturers over the next two weeks, most of them contracts without bidding exempt from typical federal purchasing rules due to national emergency.

In a typical year, American companies produce about 29,000 fans, according to data cited by the White House. Although several national manufacturers have already announced that they would add additional shifts and hire additional workers to increase production, the AP analysis of HHS contracts shows that even with emergency orders without tender, traditional medical device manufacturers would deliver around 73,990 new fans before July 6. – the 100-day mark since Trump's promise on March 27.

It was clear that additional industrial capacity would be needed to obtain 100,000 units before the President's deadline.

General Motors, which had shutdown car production, had already partnered with Ventec Life Systems, a small fan company, on March 20 to simplify a commercial design for rapid production at GM's Kokomo, Indiana plant.

Although GM had announced that it was "working day and night,quot; to launch the production, Trump accused CEO Mary Barra via Twitter of dragging his feet, and revived his enmity with the company over the closure of an Ohio factory in 2019 that Trump had promised. save money.

"As usual with & # 39; this & # 39; General Motors, things never seem to work," Trump tweeted on March 27. "General Motors MUST immediately open its stupidly abandoned Lordstown Ohio plant, or some other plant, and START MAKING FANS, NOW !!!"

GM had sold the Lordstown factory in 2019.

The president also pointed to Ford Motor Co., tweeting that the rival automaker should also "GET STARTED WITH FANS, FAST !!!"

On April 8, HHS announced that it had reached a $ 489.4 million agreement with GM to produce 30,000 fans by the end of August, with the first 6,132 delivered on June 1.

The following week, HHS announced a $ 336 million contract with Ford and General Electric, which teamed up to manufacture 50,000 GE Healthcare ventilators by July 13.

Assuming all companies meet their deadlines, the AP analysis shows that the national reserve should exceed 100,000 new fans by mid-July.

HHS declined to release its contracts with fan producers to AP without a Freedom of Information Act request, a legal process that can often take months or even years.

But AP's analysis of limited contract data available online and figures taken from HHS press releases show that the agency will spend more than $ 2.9 billion on 198,890 fans by the end of 2020, an average cost per unit of $ 14,618.

It's hard to determine if that's a good business for American taxpayers because medical device manufacturers generally don't publish their prices. HHS is purchasing at least 13 different models of fans from 10 different companies, all with different capacities, features, and accessories.

When AP sought details from HHS about the cost per unit of four models from manufacturer Hamilton Medical, the agency's press office provided figures that did not add up to the totals announced in previous press releases. A HHS spokesperson said the figures provided above were incorrect and would be corrected on the agency's website.

AP found several cases where the United States government had purchased the same models of fans prior to the pandemic. For example, hiring data shows that in December the Department of Defense purchased a single portable ventilator from Zoll Medical for $ 12,260.

Under its current contract with Zoll, HHS is buying 18,900 of the same model for just over $ 350 million. That equates to about $ 18,500 each, which would be an increase of more than 50 percent from what the Pentagon paid less than five months ago.

An HHS spokeswoman said Friday that the government was paying about $ 12,100 for each ventilator, and that the additional money was for hoses, masks, and other related supplies needed to treat COVID-19 patients. The fans also come with a wheeled plastic box with a power port, which costs an additional $ 722 each, according to HHS.

The Defense Department did not respond to questions Friday about whether its 2019 fan deliveries also included accessories.

Zoll's top executive said his company's prices had remained consistent.

"Zoll is supplying the US government with the requested products at our usual and customary government prices, absorbing the additional costs associated with Zoll's rapidly increasing production capacity," Zoll CEO Jonathan Rennert said Friday. . "We are focused on fulfilling the government's request on time and meeting this urgent public need."

Erik Gordon, a business professor at the University of Michigan studying the medical device industry, said ventilator companies are likely to incur higher costs as production increases to meet high demand. Manufacturers have not had time to buy additional parts in bulk and probably had to add workers to make more machines, he said.

US fan manufacturers USA They have increased production from a rate of about 700 a week in February to about 5,000 a week in early April, according to the Association for Advanced Medical Technology, an industry trade group.

"If you don't have time to change your manufacturing processes to get those economies of scale, you do it by brute force, extra work," said Gordon, who teaches a course on monetizing medical device ideas. "Their costs really go up, they don't go down."

With the federal government buying most of the new fans that are made in the USA. In the US, state governments and hospital systems that urgently search for machines have often been forced to turn to foreign intermediaries or suppliers.

Cuomo has compared the free offer to go to eBay, and said during a March 31 briefing that New York had ordered 17,000 fans from China for $ 25,000 each.

"We are paying $ 25,000 per fan, and we are bankrupt," Cuomo said. "The last thing I want to do is buy a single fan that I don't need."

More than a month later, only 2,500 Chinese machines were delivered, according to Cuomo's office. In a separate case, New York officials are trying to recoup another $ 69.1 million paid to a Silicon Valley electrical engineer who promised 1,450 fans that never materialized.

With nearly 200,000 new fans ready to be turned over to the federal reserve by the end of the year, Trump is declaring victory. But it is now unclear whether a reservation for new fans will be necessary.

In just over a month since Trump announced the shopping spree, a series of medical studies have raised questions about whether ventilators are effective in saving the lives of critically ill patients with COVID-19.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on March 30 found that only 1 in 7 patients over the age of 70 who received a ventilator survived. For patients under the age of 70, only 36% lived.

In New York City, state authorities say 80% or more of the coronavirus patients placed on the machines died.

Studies have led physicians to reevaluate the use of ventilators in favor of less intensive forms of respiratory support.

Trump administration officials say the new fans could still be valuable if the virus outbreak intensified in a second wave after the hot summer months.

"It is very important that we have a complete and completely renewed reserve for the fall," said Dr. Deborah Birx, medical adviser to the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House, in a briefing on April 21. "I think that is why we have continued to bring those shipments and working on the fans to make them available not only to the United States but also if other partner countries are experiencing this level of tragedy."

Trump said he intends to send thousands of breathing machines abroad, where the needs are greatest.

On Tuesday, Mexico said it received a shipment of fans from the United States. Trump said last week that Russia will also receive American fans, along with other countries.

"People die because they don't have fans and they are not equipped to do what we did," Trump said Friday. "So we are giving away thousands and thousands of these fans to many countries that have suffered a lot: Italy, France, Spain, many countries. And Nigeria called. Huge problems in Nigeria. Huge problems everywhere. And so they are very happy."

Krisher reported from Detroit. Associated Press writer Marina Villeneuve in Albany, New York contributed to this report.

